Brown Makes It Official

Winter Park (FL) defensive end Kevince Brown has verbally committed to NC State. Brown was on campus this weekend for an official visit.
"It was amazing," Brown said of the visit. "I fell in love with NC State. I had to commit."
Brown totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 sacks as a senior with 19 hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end also held offers from Pittsburgh, Oregon State, Purdue, Kentucky, Rutgers, and Syracuse among others.
"I feel like I can be a great fit next year," said Brown. "I''ll be on the line with guys like [Bradley] Chubb, and they can teach me along with the coaches. I can't wait to get back and get started."
He is currently rated a three-star recruit and the No. 119 defensive end in the country by Scout.com.