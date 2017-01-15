Brown Makes It Official

Winter Park (FL) defensive end Kevince Brown has verbally committed to NC State. Brown was on campus this weekend for an official visit.

http://www.scout.com/player/206670-kevince-brown

"It was amazing," Brown said of the visit. "I fell in love with NC State. I had to commit."

Brown totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 sacks as a senior with 19 hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end also held offers from Pittsburgh, Oregon State, Purdue, Kentucky, Rutgers, and Syracuse among others.

"I feel like I can be a great fit next year," said Brown. "I''ll be on the line with guys like [Bradley] Chubb, and they can teach me along with the coaches. I can't wait to get back and get started."

He is currently rated a three-star recruit and the No. 119 defensive end in the country by Scout.com.

