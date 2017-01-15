Brown Makes It Official

Winter Park (FL) defensive end Kevince Brown has verbally committed to NC State. Brown was on campus this weekend for an official visit.

Winter Park (FL) defensive end Kevince Brown has verbally committed to NC State.  Brown was on campus this weekend for an official visit.

http://www.scout.com/player/206670-kevince-brown

"It was amazing," Brown said of the visit. "I fell in love with NC State.  I had to commit."  

Brown totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 sacks as a senior with 19 hurries, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and an interception.  The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end also held offers from Pittsburgh, Oregon State, Purdue, Kentucky, Rutgers, and Syracuse among others.

"I feel like I can be a great fit next year," said Brown.  "I''ll be on the line with guys like [Bradley] Chubb, and they can teach me along with the coaches.  I can't wait to get back and get started."

He is currently rated a three-star recruit and the No. 119 defensive end in the country by Scout.com.

http://www.scout.com/player/206670-kevince-brown

Scout Top Stories

Huskies Reel In Norgaard

2017 St. Mary's (Stockton, Ca.) OL Cole Norgaard has informed Dawgman.com that he has committed to Washington while he was on his official visit to Montlake this weekend...


by Scott Eklund
Dawgman.com
12:05 PM

Patriots Exposed Texans Biggest Team Needs

In a game that appeared to be within reach, the New England Patriots exposed the Houston Texans biggest needs as a team.


by Patrick Starr
State of the Texans
10:02 AM

Dez 1-On-1: Make Cowboys GB 'Perfect + Right'

This time, Dez Bryant wants to get Cowboys-vs.-Packers so right, so perfect, that even his game cleats must not be mischaracterized or misunderstood. 'They're blue, silver and…


by Mike Fisher
CowboysHQ
9:50 AM
Breaking News

Highlights: Patriots dispatch pesky Texans

VIDEO: The New England Patriots advance to the AFC Championship Game after beating Texas in the 2016 NFL Divisional Playoffs.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 10:38 PM

Bill O'Brien Not Happy With His Offense

Bill O'Brien knows changes are needed for the Houston Texans heading into 2017.


by Patrick Starr
State of the Texans
Yesterday at 9:57 PM