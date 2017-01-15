In a game that appeared to be within reach, the New England Patriots exposed the Houston Texans biggest needs as a team.

The New England Patriots set the bar on how teams play to expose weaknesses of opponents en route to victory. The Houston Texans had their opportunities to put themselves in position to win, but the weaknesses with which they struggled with all season showed all at once in the most important game of the season.

The Texans off season needs were put under the light for all to see and all of the issues came to a head at once, showing the needs that the Texans must address in order to take another step.

Offensive and Special Teams Coaching

These two units continue to be inconsistent and, on Saturday night, neither unit could move the ball consistently nor counter the coverages the Patriots were throwing at them. The Texans offense only averaged 4.3 yards per play, 4.95 yards per pass attempt, and continued their negative turnover situation. The adjustments thrown at the offense in the second half were too much to overcome, especially as the Patriots took away the middle of the field. Other issues included critical drops in the end zone plus a longest play of only 19 yards.

The special teams unit gave up a back-breaking 98-yard touchdown return to Dion Lewis after the Texans put together a 14 play, 57-yard drive, cutting the score to 7-3. The Texans might only have one special teams let down per game but add this in with the Jaelen Richard punt return in the wild card round, clearly special teams issues are a recurring theme, continuing to be an Achillies heel for the whole team.

Slot Cornerback

Kareem Jackson remained the Texans slot cornerback and he was taken advantage of in coverage in one-on-one situations, mainly simply due to not turning his head. Jackson was targeted 6 times and gave up 4 receptions for 26.0 yards, with a long of 48 yards. The outside cornerback situation remains solid but lack of awareness at the slot position slowed the defensive unit. It might be time for the Texans to move Jackson to safety to put one of the team’s best secondary tacklers in position to make plays.

Right Tackle

The issue goes back to when Derek Newton went down with two patellar knee injuries earlier in the season and the team was forced to use their swing tackle, Chris Clark, as the starting right tackle for the majority of the season. This was not the best plan. Part of that was the timing and the lack of viable options to come in and help but the Texans have to address the situation. Clark was over-matched the majority of the game, giving up his quota of holds and pressures. With the future of Newton in the air due to the severity of his injury, the Texans must seriously look into addressing this void.

Coverage Linebacker

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Benardrick McKinney was targeted 6 times and 3 on of those occasions, passes were completed for gains of 10, 13, and 19 yards, including for 2 touchdowns on simple rail routes from backs out of the backfield. McKinney has had a solid season but the team’s lack of athleticism to cover backs in that situation bit the Texans at a very inopportune time. The Texans have similar linebackers with Brian Cushing and McKinney, in that they are both tackle-to-tackle linebackers, but each is limited when they have to cover extended plays.

Safety

This coincides with why McKinney struggled, because there was supposed to be safety help over the top to slow down that vertical game. Corey Moore and Andre Hal had decent games, but with the loss of Quintin Demps due to a hamstring injury, the group lost its veteran eyes on the second level. The reality of the situation is that the Texans need a safety who can help linebackers when needed in coverage by getting over the top and slowing quarterbacks from just throwing the ball up and allowing wide receivers to make plays. The Texans allowed SEVEN pass plays of 20 yards or more with FIVE passes of 25 yards or more plus TWO of 45 yards or more. During the completions of 45 and 48 yards, the Texans needed to have a safety in position to help Jackson or make a play on a fluttering football.

Wide Receiver

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the season, the Texans depended on two rookie wide receivers to help out DeAndre Hopkins and, with that being one of the toughest positions to learn for the NFL game, the Texans have not had much help outside of Hopkins. Will Fuller V worked opposite of Hopkins during most of 2016 and, in the most important game of the season, dropped a key 3rd down throw in the end zone on a deep ball which would have brought the Texans back to within one possession of the Patriots. Outside of Fuller, there was one catch by Keith Mumphery but no other threat who the Texans could depend on at the position. Continuing to get better at wide receiver is key because when the Texans were not targeting Hopkins, there was no other threat in the passing game.

Quarterback

It is no secret Brock Osweiler struggled once again and this time, it came when the Texans had to put the ball in his hands to cover the inept offense. The Texans plan this season came down to controlling the ball and giving simple throws for Osweiler to complete. When the Texans got behind against the Patriots the team was forced to put the ball in Osweiler’s hands to try and make up the point deficit. When the ball is in Osweiler’s hands and he is forced to throw 40 times, the chance for error increases dramatically. It comes down to accuracy issues with Osweiler because he knows where the ball has to go but that is just not good enough. Credit the Texans for taking a leap of faith during the offseason to sign their quarterback but, like every other position group on the team, the position is facing a need for adjustment once again.

