Huskies Reel In Norgaard

2017 St. Mary's (Stockton, Ca.) OL Cole Norgaard has informed Dawgman.com that he has committed to Washington while he was on his official visit to Montlake this weekend...

http://www.scout.com/player/207198-cole-norgaard?s=147

"I committed this weekend," Norgaard said in a message.

Norgaard had been committed to Nevada for several months, but when they decided to part ways with their entire coaching staff, he re-opened his commitment and Washington offered him earlier this week.

In addition to his offer from the Huskies, Norgaard also has offers from Arizona, California, Fresno State, Hawaii, Wyoming, Cornell and Nevada.

We'll have more on this developing story once we are able to get a full breakdown of his visit and decision later today.

Cole Norgaard 2016 Senior Highlights