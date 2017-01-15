Slippery wide receiver Travell Harris goes in-depth on his official visit with the Arizona Wildcats, who will likely have to hold off another Pac-12 program for the services of the Tampa Bay native.

A Pac-12 battle could be shaping up in regards to the recruitment of electric Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit slot receiver, Travell Harris, who's currently en route back to Florida after spending a whole weekend with Rich Rodriquez and the Arizona Wildcats.

Harris, who also has an official visit scheduled with Washington State for next weekend, says the opportunity to kick back and have that face time with those involved in Arizona's program really provided him with that family-like feel throughout the three days.

"The visit went well," Harris said of Arizona. "I got in on Friday and ate a lot (laughter). I got to spend time with the whole coaching staff, as well as a lot of the commits and teammates.

"What impressed me a lot were the facilities; the facilities are top-notch and I liked that. I have a good relationship with the coaching staff. Me and the players kicked back, and I have a great relationship with them too.

"There are lot of boys from Cali, so it went well."

Rodriquez's program has came across some speed bumps over the past year or so, but is ready to turn to the next chapter and put a winning product on the field for those supporting the Wildcats.

"Their program was kind of on a down year because they went 3-9 last year, but with the commits they have right now, they believe that this is the best class they've had.

"As far as playing time, they want me to play as a freshman. They kind of want me to play more running back, which is called the slot back for them, so it's more running back and motioning me into the slot position to get me one-on-one matchups with linebackers."

The speedy Harris says getting a better feel of Tucson and picking the brain of those currently involved in the Wildcats' football program really highlighted his brief stay in the Grand Canyon State.

"Everything is right there on campus and not too far, so you have a lot of resources," Harris said. "They have a great academic program, and just the campus was nice and I liked it.

"What impressed me the most was just sitting down with the players and getting a word from them on how they feel on Arizona, and just hanging out with them."

Harris, who has nothing scheduled for the weekend of Jan. 27, says he has no leaders in his recruitment.

