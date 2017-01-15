Bench helps jump start Indiana rout

Strong play from the bench help Indiana overcome a listless start today in a 76-57 home win over Rutgers.

After watching the visiting Rutgers jump out a 15-6 lead, Tom Crean turned to his reserves and got the energy and production needed for a turnaround. The boost got his starters into gear and the Hoosiers went on to a 76-57 rout of the Scarlet Knights.

De’Ron Davis was the first reserve to get into the scoring column and fellow freshmen Devonte Green and Curtis Jones had seven points and three assists in the final 11 minutes of the half. OG Anunoby added five points and three steals in what would turn out to be a 20-3 run that built leads as high as 14 points in the first half.

After the win IU coach Tom Crean talked about the important early boost from his freshmen.

“They're getting better. No question about that. And they're improving. But a long way to go,” Crean said.

James Blackmon Jr. led the Hoosiers with 16 points as Indiana moved to 2-3 in the Big Ten and 12-6 overall. Rutgers remains winless in the Big Ten at 0-6 and sits 11-8 overall.

The Scarlet Knights did pull within nine at halftime but were never closer than that as Indiana blew the game open early in the second stanza with a nine point run. The closest Rutgers got after that was 12 after a Mike Williams jumper but Jones responded with a 3-pointer at the other end with 9:28 remaining.

“At the end of the half, I feel like, is when we let down and let them get their rhythm, let them get comfortable,” Blackmon Jr. said. “So we wanted to come out in the first four minutes and then stop that. And I feel like we carried that out through the whole game.”

Freshman guards turning it around

After a terrific start in the season opening upset of Kansas, freshman guards Curtis Jones and Devonte Green have had trouble finding consistent production. That’s changed here in the last three games where the duo have both been finding the scoring column. Jones has hit a pair of 3-pointers in both the last two games and Green had four points this afternoon and at least five points in the prior two contests.

“They bring energy, both of them, and when they're locked into the game plan and they come out like that, like they did today, it really gives us a lift,” Blackmon Jr. said.

Green was limited to three second half minutes after he turned it over twice in that time. One was a rifled pass that arguably should have been caught by Thomas Bryant.

“Long way to go maturity-wise, long way to go understanding that urgency and long way to go when it comes to understanding how efficient you have to be possession by possession,” Crean said.

“That's the hardest thing for any young player to really grasp is how important every possession is. How important every screen you set, every pass you make, every shot you take, every trip in transition.

“And it takes time for that to be understood. It really does. And that we have to continue to learn to get better. But I thought all three of those guys gave us a really good lift inside of the game.

More than points

Indiana continued to bring OG Anunoby off the bench and this afternoon the sophomore responded both in the scoring column and on defense. Anunoby had 11 points and seven steals. That steals number ties for fourth best all-time for an Indiana player in a single game and the most since Michael Lewis had eight in a game back in 1999.

“It was just really following the coach's game plan and getting in the gaps,” Anunoby said. “When guys are driving on us we like to help our teammates out, and I feel like we did a great job of that tonight.”

Back on the road

Next up for Indiana is a Wednesday night road game at Penn State. This will be only the third true road game of the season for the Hoosiers and both ended with losses including a three-point defeat at Maryland last Tuesday.

“The next game is the next challenge. And that happens to be on the road,” Crean said. “It is what it is. We've been right there. And we just need to get ourselves in position to learn how to win and make more winning basketball plays which can come down to simple decisions -- execution, having that locked-in mentality defensively.”