The Tigers picked up a 2018 commitment from one of the local linebackers in Southern Lab linebacker Damone Clark.

LSU had 2017 Southern Lab linebacker Chris Allen on campus for an official visit this weekend, but picked up 2018 Southern Lab linebacker Damone Clark as he committed to Ed Orgeron and the Tigers after his unofficial visit on Sunday.

"There's no place like home," Clark told Tiger Blitz on Sunday after announcing his commitment on Twitter. "It was just the way they welcomed me. They showed me around and showed me a video that made me see myself as a Tiger."

The 6-3, 208-pound linebacker has offers from the likes of Colorado, Florida, Miami (Fla.) and Mississippi State. Clark joins three other 2018 commits in defensive backs Caden Sterns, Nadab Joseph and Kelvin Joseph

SCOUT'S TAKE ON CLARK:

"A kids that kind of that hybrid safety/linebacker with good length. He has good instincts and he puts himself into position to make plays on the ball. He is going to add mass and strength to his frame and he may end up at linebacker when he gets to LSU." -Chad Simmons

