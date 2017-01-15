Watch: Packers edge Cowboys on last-second FG
Scout Top Stories
Army Testing Drone-Killing Ground MissilesThe Army has now fired a Miniature Hit-to-Kill Missile, AIM-9X Sidewinder and Hellfire missile from its Multi-Mission Launcher
Warrior6:35 PM
Watch: Unreal toe-drag catch dooms CowboysTight end Jared Cook makes an incredible sideline catch to get the Packers in field-goal range for their game-winning kick against Dallas.
Scout5:36 PM
Baylor Adds Athletic OL Jason MooreScout caught up with Jason Moore following his Sunday commitment to play in the Big 12 for Baylor.
Scout Football5:22 PM
Arizona's No. 1 Safety Breaks Down Top ThreePhoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe four-star prospect Isaiah Pola-Mao, the No. 3-rated safety in the West for the 2017 class, breaks down his official visit to USC and discusses his…
Scout Football4:40 PM