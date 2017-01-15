Watch: Packers edge Cowboys on last-second FG

Army Testing Drone-Killing Ground Missiles

The Army has now fired a Miniature Hit-to-Kill Missile, AIM-9X Sidewinder and Hellfire missile from its Multi-Mission Launcher


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
6:35 PM
by Staff
Scout
5:36 PM

Baylor Adds Athletic OL Jason Moore

Scout caught up with Jason Moore following his Sunday commitment to play in the Big 12 for Baylor.


by Greg Powers
Scout Football
5:22 PM

Arizona's No. 1 Safety Breaks Down Top Three

Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe four-star prospect Isaiah Pola-Mao, the No. 3-rated safety in the West for the 2017 class, breaks down his official visit to USC and discusses his…


by Blair Angulo
Scout Football
4:40 PM

Crosby Sends Packers Marching to Atlanta

Aaron Rodgers' 35-yard completion to Jared Cook on third-and-20 set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal as the Green Bay Packers shocked the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
3:27 PM