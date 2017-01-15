Scout caught up with Jason Moore following his Sunday commitment to play in the Big 12 for Baylor.

Baylor picked up four known commitments to its Class of 2017 efforts on Sunday following a big official visit weekend.

The first of those names to make the announcement public was Jason Moore, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive tackle from Frisco (Texas) Independence.

"Through a lot of thought, consideration and prayer with my family," Moore said, "I've decided to commit to furthering my academic and athletic career at Baylor University."

Moore's name started to make waves on the recruiting radar during a strong senior season when he helped pave the way for a powerful rushing attack. The Knights went 9-3 while rushing for well over 3,000 yards.

Scout Evaluation: Jason Moore is an intriguing offensive line prospect in the 2017 class. He has experience playing tackle and possesses tackle length, but also could wind up at guard in college. He's a physical run-blocker who finishes his assignments in the run game. Moore has a fairly high ceiling as a pass-blocker because of his length and his youth; he's one of TXHSFB's youngest seniors and has a lot of developmental potential. - Gabe Brooks

Moore, who was mainly recruited by Baylor assistants Evan Cooper and Joey McGuire, felt a special connection with the new staff that helped him pick the school over a potential academic-based opportunity in a school like Princeton.

"I can tell the new staff genuinely cares about their players and care about their futures," Moore said, "the staff has elite tenure with experience in the NFL.

"I made my decision knowing that this is the best opportunity for me with the best academics I can get combined with the best football I can get."

Moore picked Baylor over offers from schools like Kansas, Houston, Tulsa, Bowling Green and many more. He also had options to play in the Ivy League, which speaks to his academics and character.

Moore was a 13-5A First Team All-District selection and a Second Team academic All-State selection.