The first official visit weekend of the 2017 year was a grand slam for the Baylor Bears, securing the verbal commitments of a quartet of key recruits.



The lights are definitely on at Baylor University and the football offices. With the dead period finally over, the Baylor Bears hit the recruiting trail hard this week and weekend, hosting upwards of 20 recruits over the weekend. A quartet of those recruits decided to verbally pledge to new head coach Matt Rhule, including three offensive linemen. Tackle Jason Moore, Center Xavier Newman, Guard Eleasah Anderson, and wide receiver Trestan Ebner all verbally pledged to Baylor, growing the 2017 class to 12.

The three linemen are critical for a Baylor program that has to rebuild the offensive line, starting in 2018. Out of the possibly 10 linemen on scholarship for 2017, 7 are seniors next season. That leaves the Bears perilously thin on the offensive line. These three recruits fill a massive need for the Bears, allowing them to look to the junior college ranks for another 1-2 linemen to fill out the depth chart for 2017 and 2018.

The first to pledge to the Bears was 3-star tackle Jason Moore. An athletic lineman, Moore has great size at 6-foot-4, and profiles best on the outside. His strong senior season has garnered quite a bit of interest from the region. He has gained offers from Baylor, Houston, SMU and Tulsa in recent weeks while a host of Ivy League schools have also been involved in his recruitment. One of the younger recruits in the 2017 class, Moore has a high ceiling to grow into.

Newman, a longtime Colorado commit, is the 6th ranked center in the class, was a standout at the Under Armour All-American game last week in Orlando. Newman considers his ability get out of his “stance, move and make impact blocks” to be his best attributes as a center. Newman played primarily at left tackle for DeSoto, and was recruited by new Baylor assistant Joey McGuire who coached at rival Cedar Hill High School previously.

"The new coaching staff is amazing," Newman said, "and when I was there and I felt the vibe they gave off and I loved it."

He is teammates with 4-star wide receiver KD Nixon and Laviska Shenault, both current Colorado commits and part of the 16-0 state champion DeSoto Eagles team.

Joining Newman on the interior of the offensive line is 3-star Eleasah Anderson of Taylor High School in Houston. Anderson is one of the fastest risers in the state, gaining offers from Baylor, TCU, Houston and Oklahoma State in recent weeks. At 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Anderson committed to Baylor primarily due to academics and a relationship with the strength coach. A strong run-blocker, Anderson could find a home at guard quickly.

The final commit for the Bears of the day was 3-star athlete Trestan Ebner. A former TCU commit, Ebner is capable on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver or corner back. He profiles best as a playmaking wide receiver however, something that the Bears will need in this class after the departures of KD Cannon and Ishmael Zamora. At Henderson High School, Ebner gained over 1,000 receiving yards while playing both ways for the 4A power and is teammates with 3-star athlete Lakendrick VanZandt, who is currently committed to TCU.

These four players are a major piece to the 2017 class, with the Bears finally building some depth on the offensive line and continuing to rebuild their wide receiver group after the departures of several 2016 signees. The Bears are not done however, still pushing with another excellent group of recruits expected in Waco this coming weekend. With up to around 17 spots left to fill for the 2017 class, Baylor has quite a bit of room left to fill, if they so choose.

For a class that had just one commit at Christmas time, the Baylor staff has rebuilt this class in extraordinary time. They now have the 63rd ranked class in the nation, 8th in the Big 12 and just 13-spots behind the TCU Horned Frogs. The momentum is all with Baylor now, as they build the 2017 class from the ground up.

Stay tuned for more as BearsIllustrated.com covers everything Baylor recruiting, before and after the visits.