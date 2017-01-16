The Dallas Cowboys have been a run-first team all season. But on Sunday against Green Bay the Cowboys turned their back on their identity enough to lose.

The Dallas Cowboys lost their NFC Divisional Playoff game with the Green Bay Packers, 34-31, because, in the midst of playing a game some called an instant playoff classic, the Cowboys lost their identity.

That is, they stopped being a run-first football team.

"I'm very confident that we're going to have more teams as good as this one,'' said Ezekiel Elliott. "I'm not going anywhere for a long time."

This is true. But you only get so many chances, and this was a brilliant one, lost. Because the identity got lost.

The Cowboys spent all season cultivating that identity, built around their likely Offensive Rookie of the Year, Elliott, and that incredible offensive line just beginning to hit its prime. No offense ran the football more, only one offense gained more yards on the ground (Buffalo) and no offense pounded the rock as effectively as the Cowboys did in 2016. The Cowboys were in perfect balance offensively for most of 2016, thanks to their run-first approach.

On Sunday against Green Bay the Cowboys ran the ball 46 percent of the time, and Elliott ran it just 22 times. Even at that, he ran for 125 yards. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry and, certainly, his long of 22 yards skewed the average a bit. But if you watched the game carefully you probably noticed that Elliott got positive yards just about every time he touched the ball. He just didn’t touch it enough, especially in the first half and especially on early downs.

I don't want to come across as one of the whiners Fish references here in "Titletown' Tops 'Entitled Town' - The Cowboys Playoff Ouster Column You're Gonna Hate.'' But ...

Take the first drive. Elliott ran twice on the first three plays for nine combined yards. The Cowboys didn’t turn back to him again that drive, in part due to a penalty. The second drive Elliott rushed four times for 21 yards but penalties again derailed the Cowboys.

So six carries for 30 yards on the first drive drives. Even though the Cowboys were down 14-3 after the Packers’ second drive there was plenty of time for the Cowboys to turn to Elliott. The Packers were already ripe for the picking. Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers chose to go with five defensive backs as part of his base package, leaving the defense with just six linemen and linebackers. That put the Cowboys at an instant advantage with that offensive line and tight end Jason Witten. It was basically a one-on-one matchup.

But the Cowboys didn’t take advantage. It wasn’t just the overall play mix. It was how offensive coordinator Scott Linehan called the plays. On the successive three drives he chose to throw the football on first down all but one time. Elliott was one of the most effective backs on first down this season. His ability to gain more than five yards per carry on first down put the offense in great second- and third-down situations.

But Linehan, more often than not on first down Sunday, put the ball in the hands of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. It’s not that Prescott wasn’t capable. It’s that for the vast majority of this season Prescott has played off Elliott’s success, not the other way around. And by turning to Prescott on first down Linehan turned away from the Cowboys’ best asset. He also forced Prescott to work in longer downs and distances.

It was, at times, baffling. Elliott ran the football for 22 yards the first time he touched it in the third quarter. He actually ran the ball more times in the second half (12) than the first half. But Elliott ran the ball on back-to-back downs just three times in the game. How did he do on those back-to-back carries? He had yardage combos of 11 yards, 26 yards and 20 yards.

It begs the question, why didn’t the Cowboys pound Elliott more? Along with the five defensive backs, the Packers had trouble holding the edge on those jet sweeps the Cowboys like to run. Elliott didn’t have a negative gain all day. As the game wore on it was clear that, if the Cowboys wanted it, they could impose their will upon the Packers. There is no logical answer.

But the Cowboys never quite put the hammer down. They could never bring themselves to hand the game over fully to Elliott. And while you’re right to make the case the Cowboys fell behind by 18 points in the first half, it was still the first half. There was still plenty of time for the Cowboys to mount a comeback, which they did. But they didn’t do it on Elliott’s back. They did it with Prescott’s arm. He piloted the Cowboys to 18-fourth quarter points and Elliott played a change-of-pace role, not the lead role he has all season. By the fourth quarter the Cowboys had no choice. They had to throw.

https://twitter.com/uSTADIUM/status/820788850918387712

Zeke spun away from the Packers here but not from handling the issue responsibly, telling the media afterward, "I couldn't have been drafted by a better team, a better organization ... I just go with the game plan. I think we had a good game plan."

But in the first three quarters the Cowboys mismanaged their best weapon, the back that repeatedly broke opponents’ backs all season. Dallas committed a cardinal sin of playoff football.

The Cowboys failed to dance with the one that brought them.