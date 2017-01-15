Highlights: Pittsburgh field goal party ousts Kansas City from playoffs
NFL Draft declaration trackerNo more teachers, no more books for these stars leaving college early to pursue an NFL career.
UCLA Lets Go OL Coach Adrian KlemmJan. 15 -- Sources have told us that Jim Mora has let go offensive line coach Adrian Klemm...
Clutch Crosby Sends Packers To Title GameMason Crosby hadn't made many clutch kicks in his career. He hit two huge ones to beat Dallas on Sunday.
Cowboys' dream season ends abruptlyRodgers And Packers End Cowboys’ Almost-Dream Season, 34-31 in NFL Playoffs
