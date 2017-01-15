Highlights: Pittsburgh field goal party ousts Kansas City from playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 224 yards in his team's 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell set a postseason record with six made field goals, setting up a date Sunday at New England in the AFC Championship Game. See the full highlights.

Scout Top Stories

NFL Draft declaration tracker

No more teachers, no more books for these stars leaving college early to pursue an NFL career.


by Staff
Scout
7:20 PM
Breaking News

UCLA Lets Go OL Coach Adrian Klemm

Jan. 15 -- Sources have told us that Jim Mora has let go offensive line coach Adrian Klemm...


by Tracy Pierson
Bruin Report Online
7:44 PM

Clutch Crosby Sends Packers To Title Game

Mason Crosby hadn't made many clutch kicks in his career. He hit two huge ones to beat Dallas on Sunday.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
7:10 PM
Breaking News

Cowboys' dream season ends abruptly

Rodgers And Packers End Cowboys’ Almost-Dream Season, 34-31 in NFL Playoffs


by Matt Galatzan
CowboysHQ
6:41 PM

Army Testing Drone-Killing Ground Missiles

The Army has now fired a Miniature Hit-to-Kill Missile, AIM-9X Sidewinder and Hellfire missile from its Multi-Mission Launcher


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
6:35 PM