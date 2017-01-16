Four-star Southern Lab (La.) linebacker Chris Allen recaps his official visit to LSU and talked about his Alabama commitment with ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge.

The No. 81 overall player in the 2017 class with Chris Allen was in for his official visit to LSU this weekend and enjoyed it, Allen told ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge on Monday.

"It went great. I got to hang out with a field of players and coaches most importantly," the Alabama commitment told ESPN 104.5 Baton Rouge. "They're pretty close. I've been thinking about them more than ever. It's pretty firm. They (LSU) have a chance."

The four-star outside linebacker said that potentially playing for LSU and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is something he's dreamed about. LSU's 29-9 win over Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and Louisville impressed him.

"It means a heck of a lot to me. It's been a team that I've been watching ever since I was a little boy. I've dreamed of playing for LSU," Allen told Culotta and The Fan. "Because of the linebacker situation. He (Aranda) is great. He's really good. The Louisville game, I got to see that. That was a great game from the defense."

The No. 1 linebacker in Louisiana said that having former Tiger Marcus Randall as a coach hasn't meant he's been pushed to go to LSU, but rather get all the information he can.

"He's been telling me the same thing that he'd tell any kid and that's to get the most information I can," Allen said.

With two more Kittens committed to LSU in linebacker Damone Clark and offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, Allen said that helps and the 2018 and 2019 rising stars deserve it. http://www.scout.com/college/lsu/story/1746114-no-1-dt-in-louisiana-talk...

"It means a lot to me. Those two guys have worked very hard for everything they've got and they deserve it."

The 6-4, 233-pound linebacker is set to visit Alabama this weekend along with LSU targets Devonta Smith, Todd Harris and Phidarian Mathis. Allen said Alabama's winning ways is the huge attraction for Louisiana recruits to look at.

"Next couple days, I will probably get a visit from Coach Saban," Allen said. "Mainly because every year, they're beating LSU and winning national championships. Even though they didn't win it this year, they made it to the game. That's a huge attraction."

Allen has previously told Tiger Blitz that his recruitment will run through National Signing Day.

