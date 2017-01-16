Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart, whose team desperately needs improved point guard play right now, got some much-needed good news on Monday from 2017 4-star PG Matt Coleman ...

McDonald's All-American 2017 point guard Matt Coleman of Oak Hill (Va.) announced on ESPNU Monday that he'll attend Texas. Coleman had also been considering Duke.

"Longhorn Nation the wait is over," Coleman said on ESPNU. "I'll be attending Texas. Hook 'Em baby."

When asked why he picked Texas, Coleman said, "Shaka Smart is the coach, and they need a point guard. Their season would be different if they had a point guard right now."

Smart has been recruiting Coleman since Smart was at VCU. Coleman blew up as a recruit over the past year and got a lot of interest from Duke, in particular.

It can be argued signing Coleman is as important to Texas basketball as signing 2016 big man Jarrett Allen was last year.

Coleman becomes a crown jewel in an already loaded 2017 recruiting class that includes sharp shooter Jase Febres and power forwards Royce Hamm and Jericho Sims.

