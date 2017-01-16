Michael Clark/Scout

Hunter: "The visit really helped Florida"

Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River safety Devon Hunter took his official visit to Florida this past weekend and was impressed by the Gators.

This past weekend, Devon Hunter took what will likely be his final official visit to Florida.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Hunter, who plans to make his commitment Friday and is also still considering AlabamaAuburnNorth Carolina and Virginia Tech, enjoyed his time in Gainesville.

"The visit really helped Florida," Hunter said. "They're a huge contender against the rest of my top schools. The coaches told me I could come in and play early. They also showed me the depth chart and how low they are on safeties.

"When I went down there, I wanted to see the player's perspective on everything. My favorite part was being around them -- seeing how they lived -- and what they thought about Florida, especially the out-of-state guys."

The nation's fifth-ranked prospect was hosted by freshman defensive back Chauncey Gardner.

"I enjoyed being around him and we had a fun," Hunter said. "He basically broke it down for me and said Florida is DBU.

"He also said going against the top receivers in practice will really help you. And he said they have a bunch of DBs leaving and that they have a tradition of guys getting drafted in the first round."

The Indian River standout spent the most time with assistant coach Mark Debastiani and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

"Coach Debastiani's son used to play on my high school team, so I know him well," Hunter. "I've also known coach Gray for a long time because he was at Virginia Tech."

Hunter also spent a significant amount of time with head coach Jim McElwain.

"We sat down and spoke one on one and he talked about why being a Gator is great," Hunter said. "He said he likes the way I play and that he knows I can make it far with football.

"He said he wants to help me develop not only as a player, but a man. He cares about his players and really wants the best for them, The conversation meant a lot and I can tell that I'm a priority for that university."

As for the rest of the week, Hunter will host each of his final schools for in-home visits. However, nothing has been scheduled.

Hunter was supposed to take official visits to Auburn and Alabama in the next few weeks, but said said those trips are unlikely.

He will make his commitment on Friday at halftime of his high school's basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m., and Scout will have live coverage.

