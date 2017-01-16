All the best, Adoree' . . . and thanks

in his three years as a Trojan, Adoree' Jackson did as much, maybe more, to re-establish 'Fight On' as a major brand in college football as anyone in the Trojans Family could have possibly hoped for. But there's more, much more to Adoree's legacy than just what he did on the field.

Of course it was asking for too much. For USC to conclude its comeback Rose Bowl-winning, nine-win-streaking season with the return of both Sam Darnold AND Adoree' Jackson. And we knew Sam was coming back.

But to get a fourth season out of Adoree' would have been one too many upsets for any program. More improbable than USC's 17-0 fourth-quarter run against Penn State in Pasadena. Not that it wasn't fun to fantasize about having two Heisman Trophy contenders in the same backfield running the same offense.

Thanks for that, Adoree'. We appreciate your taking it to the last day allowed by the NFL As you concluded in your Monday goodbye letter: "Finally, thanks to the Trojan Family for embracing me and my family the way you guys did. Being a Trojan was the best time of my life and I'll never forget my time here at USC. I hope you continue to support me throughout the rest of my career . . . Fight On, Adoree' Jackson."

With all the things that Adoree' did better than anybody in college football on the field, his saying goodbye tells you why we'll all miss him off the field. No one "got it" better than Adoree'. Or could express it.

Nor was anyone more willing and generous to do so. Often the last player to leave the practice field because of his multiple responsibilities, Adoree' would never not talk. Even when his sports information minders were telling him he could and they were shutting the Howard Jones gate.

"I'll walk along with you," I said once and Adoree' said, "Naw, man, you don't have to do that," and sat down at the table outside and said, "Take as long as you want. I've got time." And he always did.

Check out his @AdoreeKnows twitter feed and what do you see. It's not all about him. Not even all that much about him. And not all that much about football. Although if you follow up on Clay Helton's "Faith, Family, Football" focus for his Trojans team, Adoree' certainly seems to be setting the tone there.

But now it was time. "After the Rose Bowl, I had many thoughts running through me head," Adoree' opens his letter. "What was on my mind was that nothing is guaranteed in life and to take advantage of every opportunity that is put in front of you. With that being said, I would like to announce that I have decided to to forego my final season of eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft."

He doesn't leave it there, however. "It's been an incredible three years playing for one of the greatest traditions in college football. I made the best decision of my life when I chose to come to USC and finishing it off with a Rose Bowl win is one of the best ways I could have hoped for it to end.

"I want to give all the glory to God for without Him and His blessings, I would not be in this position. I also want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for everything they have done for me and supporting me because I could not have done what I did by myself. I can't thank them enough for their support and belief in me along the way."

Adoree' leaves USC as the winner of the Jim Thorpe Award given the country's top defensive back even though it's clear he made his mark in many areas earning unanimous All-American accolades this season as well as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for a career that included eight return touchdowns on an equal number of four punts and four kickoffs that also saw him make 39 catches for 628 yards and six interceptions.

All of that adds more than a little intrigue as to where the best place for the projected bottom-half of the first-round selection -- although not by everyone -- will end up. Or on what side of the ball.

Just that it will always be dramatic as was his three-TD finale against Notre Dame to conclude his regular season career scoring three different ways.-- a 55-yard punt return, 52-yard pass reception and to finish off his regular season action, a 97-yard kickoff return. Just something to remember him by.

And as much as he'd have liked to be on the field at the end of the Rose Bowl, his proteges were. And he could not have been happier for them, hobbling around on that sprained ankle.

It's hard to overstate how much Adoree's teammates looked up to him. You would hear from the freshmen how Adoree' did this or Adoree' said that. It's just the way it was.

On a team that turned itself around through veteran leadership, Adoree' was one of those who didn't have to change much. Or even say much. He just had to be Adoree' -- going back and forth between two sports every spring and among five positions counting at least three on offense while forcing other teams to come up with completely new special teams game plans.

He leaves as college football's most exciting player. And for that, selfishly, we say we wish it weren't so -- the leaving part. But as Adoree' moves on, we can be pretty sure that so much of what he's leaving behind will not be moving on any time soon.

USC football has always been about the buzz generated by special players doing special things under the bright spotlight shining on a team that plays in a place where you can see the "HOLLYWOOD" sign up in the hills.

So all the best, Adoree'. And no need to hope that the Trojan Family will follow you. They will. How could they not?

Even in his choice of agents, Alliance Sports Management out of St. Louis near his suburban Belleville, Ill., home, Adoree' seems to have kept things close to his family. Alliance represents NFL All-Pro Donald Penn, an Inglewood native, as well as Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, another St. Louis guy, along with all-time NFL greats Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk.

You can follow me on Twitter at @dweber3440 or email me at weber@uscfootball.com.

Not a USCFootball.com member? Sign up now and you'll get a seven day FREE trial! Join the Peristyle Family and get all the great information from USC football practices, Trojan football games, access to the Peristyle and all of the premium recruiting updates on USCFootball.com! Become a member today!