Worst NFL plays from this weekend

The most boneheaded plays from the NFL Divisional Playoff matchups.

Breaking Down Top QB Recruits Class of 2017

The top quarterback recruits in the class of 2017 have already settled on their college destinations. Here's how they fit in their new programs and when they could see playing time…


by Chris Johnson
Scout
11:00 AM

NFL Draft declaration tracker

No more teachers, no more books for these stars leaving college early to pursue an NFL career.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 7:20 PM

Big Ten hoops is stuck in the middle

The Big Ten won’t be mentioned in any best-conference-in-the-nation conversations. Right now, it looks like a league filled with middle-of-the-road teams headed toward long…


by Jeff Bartl, Campus Insiders
Scout
4:22 PM

Utah's Near Upset Shows Krystkowiak's Value

Utah must be do whatever they can to keep Krystkowiak in Salt Lake City


by Brian Swinney
Ute Zone
1:28 PM

Gators make strong final push for top safety

Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River safety Devon Hunter took his official visit to Florida this past weekend and was impressed by the Gators.


by Michael Clark
Scout Football
12:49 PM