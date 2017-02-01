Scout 2017: National Signing Day Notebook

Scout breaks down the big winners from National Signing Day and which schools took the biggest hits...

Important Recruiting Links

Scout's Signing Day HQ

Who Landed the Big Fish?

Florida State has had some success in Texas and they continued that by landing the No. 1 defensive tackle in the country, Marvin Wilson.

Wilson was the fourth five-star to pick the 'Noles in the 2017 class and the highest ranked uncommitted prospect entering Wednesday.

Michigan once had a commitment from Aubrey Solomon. Then he decommitted.

But once again, Michigan got a commitment from Aubrey Solomon and this time an NLI followed.

The second highest rated uncommitted prospect on Signing Day, Solomon chose the Wolverines over Alabama, Georgia and USC, giving Michigan their second five-star in the 2017 class.

Aubrey Solomon (USA Today Sports)

Which School Was Crowned Champ?

Alabama.

Again.

For the second straight year, Nick Saban and the Tide have the No. 1 class in the country.

The Tide picked up LaBryan Ray, Devonta Smith and Henry Ruggs on Wednesday to strengthen their class and give them the top spot.

Devonta Smith (Photo by Billy Embody)

Georgia made it interesting for a while but will sit with the No. 2 class.

Big Ten rivals Michigan and Ohio State finished third and fourth respectively.

Meanwhile, the big day for USC catapulted them all the way to No. 5 in the country.

Here is a complete look at the Scout 2017 Top 25 Rankings.

Who Gained the Most?

USC closed as well as anyone in the country and had the best class in the Pac-12.

From the five-stars, they landed three of them in offensive tackle Austin Jackson, defensive tackle Jay Tufele and receiver Joseph Lewis.

They also got Levi Jones to start their day, the Austin (Texas) Westlake linebacker shedding Florida State and Florida shirts to reveal a USC shirt, complimented by a USC hat.

Four-star athlete Greg Johnson followed his Hawkins teammate Lewis in announcing for the Trojans.

And sandwiched in there, announcing via B/R video was Sacramento (Calif.) Inderkum four-star tight end Josh Falo.

Greg Johnson & Joseph Lewis (USA Today Sports)

What Was This Year's Crazy Moment?

That would have to be the "commitment" of Jarez Parks to Alabama.

The Scout 100 prospect was set to announce, then said he needed more time to announce.

A short while later, his Bleacher Report video, from the Eiffel Tower, went live, with him committing to the Tide.

The only problem is, there is no room in this class for the Tide.

Yet Parks is still committed to Alabama and the Scout 100 prospect will go to Tuscaloosa in January instead as a greyshirt.

A top 100 prospect willing to greyshirt? That shows the level Alabama recruits.

And it was also strange to see a kid push his announcement back because he needed more time, have a video come out where he commits, yet not be able to sign an NLI.

It may not be crazy on the scale of previous craziness, but the most interesting announcement came from Austin (Texas) Westlake linebacker Levi Jones earlier this morning.

The four-star commit announced his commitment by unbuttoning his shirt to reveal a Florida Gators shirt. Chomp chomp, right?

But then he took that shirt off to reveal a Florida State Seminoles shirt. Tomahawk chop time, right?

Yet there was one more shirt underneath the 'Noles shirt and Jones was sporting a USC Trojans shirt.

He added a USC hat to his outfit and with the words 'Fight On', Jones had announced for the Trojans