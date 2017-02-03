2018 Top 30 (Greg Powers)

Scout 2018: Top 30 for 2018

Scout releases its updated Top 30 for the Class of 2018, which is now on the clock leading up to National Signing Day 2018...

The 2018 rankings will see a complete update next month, including a full update of the Scout 300.

But for now, here is a look at the updated Scout Top 30 for the Class of 2018.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Cartersville (Ga.) 

http://www.scout.com/player/189965-trevor-lawrence

2. Micah Parsons, DE, Harrisburg (Pa.)

http://www.scout.com/player/198471-micah-parsons

3. Patrick Surtain, CB, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

http://www.scout.com/player/195110-patrick-surtain

4. Palaie Gaoteote, OLB, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 

http://www.scout.com/player/204063-palaie-gaoteote

5. Zamir White, RB, Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland 

http://www.scout.com/player/193934-zamir-white

6. Matt Corral, QB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian 

http://www.scout.com/player/194427-matt-corral

7. Xavier Thomas, DE, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/194775-xavier-thomas

8. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/198454-jamaree-salyer

9. Tyreke Johnson, CB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/187713-tyreke-johnson

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 

http://www.scout.com/player/198157-amon-ra-st-brown

11. Jalen Hall, WR, Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins

http://www.scout.com/player/193390-jalen-hall

12. Brey Walker, OT, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore 

http://www.scout.com/player/194203-brey-walker

13. B.J. Foster, ATH, Angleton (Texas) 

http://www.scout.com/player/206426-b-j-foster

14. Teradja Mitchell, OLB, Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan 

http://www.scout.com/player/194072-teradja-mitchell

15. Cade Mays, OT, Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic

http://www.scout.com/player/193593-cade-mays

16. Ricky Slade, RB, Woodbridge (Va.) C. D. Hylton 

http://www.scout.com/player/191014-ricky-slade

17. Adam Anderson, DE, Rome (Ga.)  

http://www.scout.com/player/205742-adam-anderson

18. Jalen Preston, WR, Manvel (Texas)  

http://www.scout.com/player/196586-jalen-preston

19. T.J. Pledger, RB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/198166-t-j-pledger

20. Taron Vincent, DT, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/199802-taron-vincent

21. Michael Thompson, DT, St. Louis (Mo.) Parkway North

http://www.scout.com/player/200457-michael-thompson

22. Lorenzo Lingard, RB, Orange City (Fla.) University 

http://www.scout.com/player/194574-lorenzo-lingard

23. A.J. Lytton, CB, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Dr. Henry A. Wise 

http://www.scout.com/player/201970-a-j-lytton

24. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine 

http://www.scout.com/player/204020-isaac-taylor-stuart

25. Terrace Marshall, WR, Bossier City (La.) Parkway 

http://www.scout.com/player/203116-terrace-marshall

26. Brevin Jordan, TE, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman 

http://www.scout.com/player/204057-brevin-jordan

27. Max Wright, DE, Katy (Texas) James Taylor

http://www.scout.com/player/199455-max-wright

28. Solomon Tuliaupupu, OLB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 

http://www.scout.com/player/199628-solomon-tuliaupupu

29. Isheem Young, S, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep

http://www.scout.com/player/199568-isheem-young

30. Jack Carman, OT, Fairfield (Ohio) 

http://www.scout.com/player/202694-jack-carman

Scout Top Stories

3 Reasons The Broncos Should Avoid Tony Romo

We heard why the Broncos should pursue Tony Romo, now it's time to hear why they should stay away.


by Carl Dumler
Mile High Huddle
Yesterday at 1:12 PM
Breaking News

Penn State Lands 3-star OLB Jesse Luketa

Erie (Pa.) Mercyhurst OLB Jesse Luketa breaks down his Penn State commitment.


by Brian Dohn
Scout Football
1:20 PM

2016 NFL Interception Leaders

Check out who led the NFL in interceptions this season.


by Jonathan Kahn
Scout NFL Network
8:48 AM

Scout Bracketology - 2.3.17

Scout bracketology expert Kyle Reichert updates his projected bracket for the 2017 NCAA tournament


by Kyle Reichert
Badger Nation
7:19 AM

Key matchups of Super Bowl LI

The Patriots have Super Bowl experience on their side, but the Falcons have some imposing weapons that will create matchup problems.


by Tim Yotter
Scout NFL Network
4:14 AM