Scout 2018: Top 30 for 2018

The 2018 rankings will see a complete update next month, including a full update of the Scout 300.
But for now, here is a look at the updated Scout Top 30 for the Class of 2018.
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Cartersville (Ga.)
http://www.scout.com/player/189965-trevor-lawrence
2. Micah Parsons, DE, Harrisburg (Pa.)
http://www.scout.com/player/198471-micah-parsons
3. Patrick Surtain, CB, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
http://www.scout.com/player/195110-patrick-surtain
4. Palaie Gaoteote, OLB, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
http://www.scout.com/player/204063-palaie-gaoteote
5. Zamir White, RB, Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland
http://www.scout.com/player/193934-zamir-white
6. Matt Corral, QB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian
http://www.scout.com/player/194427-matt-corral
7. Xavier Thomas, DE, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
http://www.scout.com/player/194775-xavier-thomas
8. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy
http://www.scout.com/player/198454-jamaree-salyer
9. Tyreke Johnson, CB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy
http://www.scout.com/player/187713-tyreke-johnson
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
http://www.scout.com/player/198157-amon-ra-st-brown
11. Jalen Hall, WR, Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins
http://www.scout.com/player/193390-jalen-hall
12. Brey Walker, OT, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore
http://www.scout.com/player/194203-brey-walker
13. B.J. Foster, ATH, Angleton (Texas)
http://www.scout.com/player/206426-b-j-foster
14. Teradja Mitchell, OLB, Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan
http://www.scout.com/player/194072-teradja-mitchell
15. Cade Mays, OT, Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic
http://www.scout.com/player/193593-cade-mays
16. Ricky Slade, RB, Woodbridge (Va.) C. D. Hylton
http://www.scout.com/player/191014-ricky-slade
17. Adam Anderson, DE, Rome (Ga.)
http://www.scout.com/player/205742-adam-anderson
18. Jalen Preston, WR, Manvel (Texas)
http://www.scout.com/player/196586-jalen-preston
19. T.J. Pledger, RB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
http://www.scout.com/player/198166-t-j-pledger
20. Taron Vincent, DT, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy
http://www.scout.com/player/199802-taron-vincent
21. Michael Thompson, DT, St. Louis (Mo.) Parkway North
http://www.scout.com/player/200457-michael-thompson
22. Lorenzo Lingard, RB, Orange City (Fla.) University
http://www.scout.com/player/194574-lorenzo-lingard
23. A.J. Lytton, CB, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Dr. Henry A. Wise
http://www.scout.com/player/201970-a-j-lytton
24. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine
http://www.scout.com/player/204020-isaac-taylor-stuart
25. Terrace Marshall, WR, Bossier City (La.) Parkway
http://www.scout.com/player/203116-terrace-marshall
26. Brevin Jordan, TE, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman
http://www.scout.com/player/204057-brevin-jordan
27. Max Wright, DE, Katy (Texas) James Taylor
http://www.scout.com/player/199455-max-wright
28. Solomon Tuliaupupu, OLB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei
http://www.scout.com/player/199628-solomon-tuliaupupu
29. Isheem Young, S, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep
http://www.scout.com/player/199568-isheem-young
30. Jack Carman, OT, Fairfield (Ohio)
http://www.scout.com/player/202694-jack-carman