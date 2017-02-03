Scout 2018: Top 30 for 2018

Scout releases its updated Top 30 for the Class of 2018, which is now on the clock leading up to National Signing Day 2018...

The 2018 rankings will see a complete update next month, including a full update of the Scout 300.

But for now, here is a look at the updated Scout Top 30 for the Class of 2018.

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Cartersville (Ga.)

http://www.scout.com/player/189965-trevor-lawrence

2. Micah Parsons, DE, Harrisburg (Pa.)

http://www.scout.com/player/198471-micah-parsons

3. Patrick Surtain, CB, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

http://www.scout.com/player/195110-patrick-surtain

4. Palaie Gaoteote, OLB, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

http://www.scout.com/player/204063-palaie-gaoteote

5. Zamir White, RB, Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland

http://www.scout.com/player/193934-zamir-white

6. Matt Corral, QB, Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian

http://www.scout.com/player/194427-matt-corral

7. Xavier Thomas, DE, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/194775-xavier-thomas

8. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/198454-jamaree-salyer

9. Tyreke Johnson, CB, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/187713-tyreke-johnson

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

http://www.scout.com/player/198157-amon-ra-st-brown

11. Jalen Hall, WR, Los Angeles (Calif.) Hawkins

http://www.scout.com/player/193390-jalen-hall

12. Brey Walker, OT, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore

http://www.scout.com/player/194203-brey-walker

http://www.scout.com/player/206426-b-j-foster

14. Teradja Mitchell, OLB, Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan

http://www.scout.com/player/194072-teradja-mitchell

15. Cade Mays, OT, Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic

http://www.scout.com/player/193593-cade-mays

16. Ricky Slade, RB, Woodbridge (Va.) C. D. Hylton

http://www.scout.com/player/191014-ricky-slade

17. Adam Anderson, DE, Rome (Ga.)

http://www.scout.com/player/205742-adam-anderson

18. Jalen Preston, WR, Manvel (Texas)

http://www.scout.com/player/196586-jalen-preston

19. T.J. Pledger, RB, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/198166-t-j-pledger

20. Taron Vincent, DT, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

http://www.scout.com/player/199802-taron-vincent

21. Michael Thompson, DT, St. Louis (Mo.) Parkway North

http://www.scout.com/player/200457-michael-thompson

22. Lorenzo Lingard, RB, Orange City (Fla.) University

http://www.scout.com/player/194574-lorenzo-lingard

23. A.J. Lytton, CB, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Dr. Henry A. Wise

http://www.scout.com/player/201970-a-j-lytton

24. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, San Diego (Calif.) St. Augustine

http://www.scout.com/player/204020-isaac-taylor-stuart

25. Terrace Marshall, WR, Bossier City (La.) Parkway

http://www.scout.com/player/203116-terrace-marshall

26. Brevin Jordan, TE, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

http://www.scout.com/player/204057-brevin-jordan

27. Max Wright, DE, Katy (Texas) James Taylor

http://www.scout.com/player/199455-max-wright

28. Solomon Tuliaupupu, OLB, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

http://www.scout.com/player/199628-solomon-tuliaupupu

29. Isheem Young, S, Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep

http://www.scout.com/player/199568-isheem-young

30. Jack Carman, OT, Fairfield (Ohio)

http://www.scout.com/player/202694-jack-carman