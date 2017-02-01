The latest updates, reactions, analysis, rankings and more on National Signing Day, updated as news breaks.

Welcome to Scout's National Signing Day live blog, your source for all the latest developments on college football's biggest offseason day.

As you track the local updates on your favorite Scout college team site, return to this page often to learn what's happening around the country.

NSD Live update - 4:41 p.m. ET

RANKINGS UPDATE

In snagging 5-star wide receiver Devonta Smith, Alabama took over the No. 1 spot in the 2017 recruiting class rankings for good. For the complete Top 25, click here. We'll have a full summary of all Top 25 classes shortly.

Rank School Commits Conf Points Top 100 5-star 4-star 3-star 1 Alabama 28 SEC 5389 13 6 17 4 2 Georgia 26 SEC 5196 7 2 21 3 3 Michigan 29 Big Ten 4987 6 2 20 7 4 Ohio State 21 Big Ten 4696 12 6 13 2 5 USC 25 Pac-12 4617 7 4 13 7 6 Oklahoma 27 Big 12 4463 3 0 19 8 7 LSU 23 SEC 4284 6 2 14 7 8 Florida State 22 ACC 4121 5 4 11 7 9 Texas A&M 27 SEC 3709 2 1 11 13 10 Florida 24 SEC 3696 1 1 12 10







NSD Live update - 1:22 p.m. ET

RANKINGS UPDATE

A pair of big-time announcements for USC -- 5-star DE Jay Tufele and 4-star OT Austin Jackson -- has boosted the Trojans to No. 7 on Scout's Top 25 recruiting class rankings.

Rank School Commits Conf Points Top 100 5-star 4-star 3-star 1 Georgia 25 SEC 5189 7 2 21 2 2 Alabama 26 SEC 5033 11 5 16 4 3 Michigan 28 Big Ten 4874 6 2 19 7 4 Ohio State 20 Big Ten 4490 12 6 12 2 5 Oklahoma 27 Big 12 4463 3 0 19 8 6 LSU 22 SEC 3987 5 1 14 7 7 USC 22 Pac-12 3891 5 3 11 7 8 Florida State 21 ACC 3821 4 3 11 7 9 Texas A&M 27 SEC 3650 2 1 11 13 10 Maryland 29 Big Ten 3497 1 0 11 16

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.





3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon

5-star WR Devonta Smith (Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami) - 1 p.m.

3-star ATH Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, Michigan State) - 2 p.m.

4-star CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State, Maryland) - 2 p.m.

4-star WR Nico Collins (Michigan, Georgia, Alabama) - 2:30 p.m.

3-star DE B.J. Thompson (Baylor, Florida State, Utah, Washington State) - 2:30 p.m.

3-star Kofi Wardlow (Notre Dame, Maryland) - 2:30 p.m.

4-star ATH Greg Johnson (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.

5-star WR Joseph Lewis (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.

5-star DT Marvin Wilson (LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF) - 4:30 p.m.

Others expected to commit on Feb. 1, time TBD

4-star DE Lagaryonn Carson (Baylor, North Texas, Texas A&M)

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina)

4-star DE Chester Graves (Missouri, Ole Miss, Kansas)

4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir (Nebraska, Oregon)





NSD Live update - 12:07 p.m. ET

RANKINGS UPDATE

No change to the top five in the last hour: 1) Georgia, 2) Alabama, 3) Michigan, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma. See the full rankings here. In conference recruiting rankings, the SEC continues to build on its big lead over the Big Ten and Pac-12.

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.



5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35

3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35

4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon

4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon

3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon

3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon

3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon

3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon

5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon

3-star RB A.J. Davis (Pitt, North Carolina, Louisville) - 1 p.m.

4-star OT Thayer Munford (Ohio State, Kentucky) - 1 p.m.

5-star WR Devonta Smith (Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami) - 1 p.m.

3-star ATH Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, Michigan State) - 2 p.m.

4-star CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State, Maryland) - 2 p.m.

4-star WR Nico Collins (Michigan, Georgia, Alabama) - 2:30 p.m.

3-star DE B.J. Thompson (Baylor, Florida State, Utah, Washington State) - 2:30 p.m.

3-star Kofi Wardlow (Notre Dame, Maryland) - 2:30 p.m.

4-star ATH Greg Johnson (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.

5-star WR Joseph Lewis (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.

5-star DT Marvin Wilson (LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF) - 4:30 p.m.

Others expected to commit on Feb. 1, time TBD

4-star DE Lagaryonn Carson (Baylor, North Texas, Texas A&M)

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina)

4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA)

4-star DE Chester Graves (Missouri, Ole Miss, Kansas)

4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir (Nebraska, Oregon)





NSD Live update - 10:30 a.m. ET

Take two minutes to appreciate the talent of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the 2017 class.



RANKINGS UPDATE

According to Scout's Kevin Wade, five schools still have a shot at the nation's No. 1 class. Current top 5 are 1) Georgia, 2) Alabama, 3) Michigan, which just landed 5-star Aubrey Solomon and jumped a spot, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma. See the full rankings here.

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.

4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.

4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.

4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.

4-star DE Markaviest Bryant (Georgia, Auburn, LSU) - 11:30

5-star DE Jay Tufele (Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC) - 11:30

5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35

3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35

4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon

4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon

4-star OT Austin Jackson (USC, Arizona State, Washington) - noon

4-star WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama, Florida State) - noon

3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon

3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon

3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon

3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon

5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon

NSD Live update - 9:40 a.m. ET

https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/826795587177623553



RANKINGS UPDATE

Currently the nation's top five recruiting classes are 1) Alabama, 2) Georgia, 3) Michigan, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma, but expect a shakeup soon as several highly ranked players are set to announce over the next few hours. See the full rankings here.

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.

4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.

5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.

4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.

4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.

4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.

4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.

4-star DE Markaviest Bryant (Georgia, Auburn, LSU) - 11:30

5-star DE Jay Tufele (Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC) - 11:30

5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35

3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35

4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon

4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon

4-star OT Austin Jackson (USC, Arizona State, Washington) - noon

4-star WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama, Florida State) - noon

3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon

3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon

3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon

3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon

5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon



NSD Live update - 8:50 a.m. ET

RANKINGS UPDATE

Alabama and Georgia are already jockeying for the No. 1 spot on Scout's recruiting class rankings. After starting the day at No. 2 behind Alabama, the Dawgs have for the time being retaken the top spot thanks in part to the NSD commitment of Scout 300 CB Ameer Speed.

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the early slate of high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.

5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton chooses Florida over Georgia - Full story

4-star OT Stephan Zabié - Chooses UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story

4-star OLB Levi Jones chooses USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story

4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo (Ole Miss, Miss. State, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.

5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.

4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.

4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.

4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.

4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.

NSD Live update - 7:50 a.m. ET

RANKINGS UPDATE

Hours before signing day, Alabama leapfrog Georgia for the No. 1 spot on Scout's recruiting class rankings, thanks to the commitment of No. 8 overall DT, Phidarian Mathis, who pledged to the Tide Tuesday evening at a cemetery to honor a fallen friend.

ANNOUNCEMENT WATCH

Here's a look at the early slate of high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.

4-star OLB Levi Jones (Florida State, Florida, USC) - 8 a.m.

4-star OT Stephan Zabié (Texas, Ole Miss, UCLA) - 8 a.m.

4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo (Ole Miss, Miss. State, UCLA) - 9 a.m.

3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.

5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.

4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.

4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.

4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.

4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.

4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.

