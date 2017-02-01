Signing Day Essentials2017 Recruiting Class Rankings Announcement schedule Scout on Twitter Top 300 2017 prospects Scout's Top 2018 prospects Find your team
Welcome to Scout's National Signing Day live blog, your source for all the latest developments on college football's biggest offseason day.
As you track the local updates on your favorite Scout college team site, return to this page often to learn what's happening around the country.
NSD Live update - 4:41 p.m. ET
- Alabama lands nation's No. 1 recruiting class
- 5-star DL Marvin Wilson signs with Seminoles
- QB Tate Martell on why OSU was right for him
- Photos from Penn State's recruiting War Room
- 4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir to Oregon over Nebraska
- 5-star DT Marvin Wilson to Florida State over LSU, Ohio State, OU and USF - Full story
- 4-star ATH Greg Johnson to USC over Nebraska and Oregon
- 5-star WR Joseph Lewis to USC over Nebraska - Full story
- 4-star WR Jamire Calvin to Washington State - Full story
- 4-star WR Nico Collins to Michigan over Georgia and Alabama - Full story
- 5-star WR Devonta Smith to Alabama over FSU, LSU, Miami - Full story
- 4-star TE Josh Falo to USC over Oregon and Colorado - Full story
- 4-star ATH Jamyest Williams to South Carolina
- 4-star CB Tariq Castro-Fields to Penn State over Maryland - Full story
- 4-star S Chaz Ah You to BYU over Washington and UCLA - Full story
- 4-star OT Thayer Munford - to Ohio State over Kentucky - Full story
- 4-star CB Christopher Henderson to Florida over Alabama and Miami - Full story
- 5-star DE LaBryan Ray to Alabama over UF, Miss. St., Ole Miss, Tenn. - Full story
- 5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson to LSU over Texas - Full story
- 5-star DE Jay Tufele to USC over Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio St. - Full story
- 4-star OT Austin Jackson to USC over Arizona St. and Washington - Full story
- 4-star CB Chevin Calloway to Arkansas over Texas, Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star WR Henry Ruggs to Alabama over Florida State - Full story
- 4-star DE Markaviest Bryant to Auburn over Georgia and LSU - Full story
- 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson to Maryland
- 4-star WR Jeff Thomas to Miami over Louisville and Oregon
- 5-star DL Aubrey Solomon to Michigan over several schools - Full story
- 4-star OLB Willie Gay to Mississippi State over LSU and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star S Todd Harris to LSU over 'Bama, TCU, ASU - Full story
- 5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton to Florida over Georgia - Full story
- 4-star OT Stephan Zabié - to UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo to Mississippi over UCLA and Miss. State - Full story
- 4-star OLB Levi Jones to USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
In snagging 5-star wide receiver Devonta Smith, Alabama took over the No. 1 spot in the 2017 recruiting class rankings for good. For the complete Top 25, click here. We'll have a full summary of all Top 25 classes shortly.
|Rank
|School
|Commits
|Conf
|Points
|Top 100
|5-star
|4-star
|3-star
|1
|Alabama
|28
|SEC
|5389
|13
|6
|17
|4
|2
|Georgia
|26
|SEC
|5196
|7
|2
|21
|3
|3
|Michigan
|29
|Big Ten
|4987
|6
|2
|20
|7
|4
|Ohio State
|21
|Big Ten
|4696
|12
|6
|13
|2
|5
|USC
|25
|Pac-12
|4617
|7
|4
|13
|7
|6
|Oklahoma
|27
|Big 12
|4463
|3
|0
|19
|8
|7
|LSU
|23
|SEC
|4284
|6
|2
|14
|7
|8
|Florida State
|22
|ACC
|4121
|5
|4
|11
|7
|9
|Texas A&M
|27
|SEC
|3709
|2
|1
|11
|13
|10
|Florida
|24
|SEC
|3696
|1
|1
|12
|10
NSD Live update - 1:22 p.m. ET
- Analysis of LSU's new 4-star K'Lavon Chaisson
- Watch Levi Jones' T-shirt fake-out of Florida and FSU
- Early enrollee spotlight: Texas RB Toneil Carter
- 4-star DE Jarez Parks earlier announced emotionally that he need to delay his decision, but shortly after Bleacher Report posted this video of Parks committing to Alabama at the Eiffel Tower.
https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/826843247213420545
Scout's John Garcia with the latest on the Parks saga, which also involves Alabama target LaBryan Ray.
- 4-star S Chaz Ah You to BYU over Washington and UCLA
- 4-star OT Thayer Munford - to Ohio State over Kentucky - Full story
- 4-star CB Christopher Henderson to Florida over Alabama and Miami
- 5-star DE LaBryan Ray to Alabama over UF, Miss. St., Ole Miss, Tenn.
- 5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson to LSU over Texas - Full story
- 5-star DE Jay Tufele to USC over Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio St. - Full story
- 4-star OT Austin Jackson to USC over Arizona St. and Washington - Full story
- 4-star CB Chevin Calloway to Arkansas over Texas, Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star WR Henry Ruggs to Alabama over Florida State
- 4-star DE Markaviest Bryant to Auburn over Georgia and LSU - Full story
- 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson to Maryland
- 4-star WR Jeff Thomas to Miami over Louisville and Oregon
- 5-star DL Aubrey Solomon to Michigan over several schools - Full story
- 4-star OLB Willie Gay to Mississippi State over LSU and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star S Todd Harris to LSU over 'Bama, TCU, ASU - Full story
- 5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton to Florida over Georgia - Full story
- 4-star OT Stephan Zabié - to UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo to Mississippi over UCLA and Miss. State - Full story
- 4-star OLB Levi Jones to USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
A pair of big-time announcements for USC -- 5-star DE Jay Tufele and 4-star OT Austin Jackson -- has boosted the Trojans to No. 7 on Scout's Top 25 recruiting class rankings.
|Rank
|School
|Commits
|Conf
|Points
|Top 100
|5-star
|4-star
|3-star
|1
|Georgia
|25
|SEC
|5189
|7
|2
|21
|2
|2
|Alabama
|26
|SEC
|5033
|11
|5
|16
|4
|3
|Michigan
|28
|Big Ten
|4874
|6
|2
|19
|7
|4
|Ohio State
|20
|Big Ten
|4490
|12
|6
|12
|2
|5
|Oklahoma
|27
|Big 12
|4463
|3
|0
|19
|8
|6
|LSU
|22
|SEC
|3987
|5
|1
|14
|7
|7
|USC
|22
|Pac-12
|3891
|5
|3
|11
|7
|8
|Florida State
|21
|ACC
|3821
|4
|3
|11
|7
|9
|Texas A&M
|27
|SEC
|3650
|2
|1
|11
|13
|10
|Maryland
|29
|Big Ten
|3497
|1
|0
|11
|16
Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon
5-star WR Devonta Smith (Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami) - 1 p.m.
3-star ATH Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, Michigan State) - 2 p.m.
4-star CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State, Maryland) - 2 p.m.
4-star WR Nico Collins (Michigan, Georgia, Alabama) - 2:30 p.m.
3-star DE B.J. Thompson (Baylor, Florida State, Utah, Washington State) - 2:30 p.m.
3-star Kofi Wardlow (Notre Dame, Maryland) - 2:30 p.m.
4-star ATH Greg Johnson (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.
5-star WR Joseph Lewis (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.
5-star DT Marvin Wilson (LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF) - 4:30 p.m.
Others expected to commit on Feb. 1, time TBD
4-star DE Lagaryonn Carson (Baylor, North Texas, Texas A&M)
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina)
4-star DE Chester Graves (Missouri, Ole Miss, Kansas)
4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir (Nebraska, Oregon)
NSD Live update - 12:07 p.m. ET
- Big get for Michigan: 5-star DL goes Blue
- Austin Jackson on why he chose USC
- Gay thrills hometown crowd by picking Mississippi State
- Baylor reels in two NSD surprises
- An emotional Jarez Parks announces that he's holding off on his decision, most likely to see if LaBryan Ray frees up a spot by turning down Alabama.
https://twitter.com/WPB_Evenson/status/826819249301811201
- 5-star DE Jay Tufele chooses USC over Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio St.
- 4-star OT Austin Jackson chooses USC over Arizona St. and Washington - Full story
- 4-star CB Chevin Calloway choses Arkansas over Texas, Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star WR Henry Ruggs chooses Alabama over Florida State
- 4-star DE Markaviest Bryant chooses Auburn over Georgia and LSU - Full story
- 4-star RB Cordarrian Richardson chooses Maryland
- 4-star WR Jeff Thomas chooses Miami over Louisville and Oregon
- 5-star DL Aubrey Solomon chooses Michigan over several schools - Full story
- 4-star OLB Willie Gay chooses Mississippi State over LSU and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star S Todd Harris chooses LSU over 'Bama, TCU, ASU - Full story
- 5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton chooses Florida over Georgia - Full story
- 4-star OT Stephan Zabié - Chooses UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo chooses Mississippi over UCLA and Miss. State - Full story
- 4-star OLB Levi Jones chooses USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
No change to the top five in the last hour: 1) Georgia, 2) Alabama, 3) Michigan, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma. See the full rankings here. In conference recruiting rankings, the SEC continues to build on its big lead over the Big Ten and Pac-12.
|Rank
|Conf
|Avg Commits
|Leader
|Avg Points
|Top 100
|5-star
|4-star
|3-star
|1
|SEC
|23.3
|1. Georgia
|3011
|65
|13
|109
|183
|2
|Big Ten
|22.3
|3. Michigan
|2555
|29
|10
|80
|185
|3
|Pac-12
|19.9
|11. USC
|2305
|26
|6
|67
|145
|4
|ACC
|21.6
|7. Florida State
|2089
|15
|4
|53
|200
|5
|Big 12
|21.4
|5. Oklahoma
|2057
|29
|1
|39
|143
|6
|Indep
|44.3
|16. Notre Dame
|1576
|3
|0
|12
|24
|7
|MWC
|23.6
|58. Boise State
|879
|5
|0
|2
|109
|8
|AAC
|23
|59. Cincinnati
|824
|2
|0
|2
|95
|9
|MAC
|19.9
|62. Toledo
|645
|1
|0
|0
|79
|10
|Conf USA
|19.3
|80. Texas-San Antonio
|571
|5
|0
|1
|58
|11
|Sun Belt
|18
|86. Texas State
|470
|0
|0
|0
|41
Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35
3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35
4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon
4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon
3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon
3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon
3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon
3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon
5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon
3-star RB A.J. Davis (Pitt, North Carolina, Louisville) - 1 p.m.
4-star OT Thayer Munford (Ohio State, Kentucky) - 1 p.m.
5-star WR Devonta Smith (Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami) - 1 p.m.
3-star ATH Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame, Michigan State) - 2 p.m.
4-star CB Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State, Maryland) - 2 p.m.
4-star WR Nico Collins (Michigan, Georgia, Alabama) - 2:30 p.m.
3-star DE B.J. Thompson (Baylor, Florida State, Utah, Washington State) - 2:30 p.m.
3-star Kofi Wardlow (Notre Dame, Maryland) - 2:30 p.m.
4-star ATH Greg Johnson (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.
5-star WR Joseph Lewis (USC, Nebraska, Oregon) - 4:10 p.m.
5-star DT Marvin Wilson (LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USF) - 4:30 p.m.
Others expected to commit on Feb. 1, time TBD
4-star DE Lagaryonn Carson (Baylor, North Texas, Texas A&M)
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina)
4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA)
4-star DE Chester Graves (Missouri, Ole Miss, Kansas)
4-star CB Deommodore Lenoir (Nebraska, Oregon)
NSD Live update - 10:30 a.m. ET
- Big get for Michigan: 5-star DL goes Blue
- How is Oklahoma's SoonerSquad17 shaping up?
- Good morning, USC fans. Meet your new Trojans
- 3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. - Chooses Miami over Michigan and UCLA - Full story
- 4-star OLB Willie Gay chooses Mississippi State over LSU and Ole Miss
- 4-star S Todd Harris chooses LSU over 'Bama, TCU, ASU - Full story
- 5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton chooses Florida over Georgia - Full story
- 4-star OT Stephan Zabié - Chooses UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo chooses Mississippi over UCLA and Miss. State - Full story
- 4-star OLB Levi Jones chooses USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
Take two minutes to appreciate the talent of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the 2017 class.
According to Scout's Kevin Wade, five schools still have a shot at the nation's No. 1 class. Current top 5 are 1) Georgia, 2) Alabama, 3) Michigan, which just landed 5-star Aubrey Solomon and jumped a spot, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma. See the full rankings here.
Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.
4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.
4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.
4-star DE Markaviest Bryant (Georgia, Auburn, LSU) - 11:30
5-star DE Jay Tufele (Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC) - 11:30
5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35
3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35
4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon
4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon
4-star OT Austin Jackson (USC, Arizona State, Washington) - noon
4-star WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama, Florida State) - noon
3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon
3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon
3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon
3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon
5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon
NSD Live update - 9:40 a.m. ET
- Tide fans (and foes), check out Alabama's signing day central
- Dawgpost is talking Georgia recruiting LIVE
- 4-star LB Tyler Taylor talks about his LSU decision
- 5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton chooses Florida over Georgia - Full story
- 4-star OT Stephan Zabié - Chooses UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
- 4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo chooses Mississippi over UCLA and Miss. State - Full story
- 4-star OLB Levi Jones chooses USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
https://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/826795587177623553
Currently the nation's top five recruiting classes are 1) Alabama, 2) Georgia, 3) Michigan, 4) Ohio State and 5) Oklahoma, but expect a shakeup soon as several highly ranked players are set to announce over the next few hours. See the full rankings here.
Here's a look at the upcoming high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.
5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.
4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.
4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.
4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.
4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.
4-star DE Markaviest Bryant (Georgia, Auburn, LSU) - 11:30
5-star DE Jay Tufele (Utah, BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, USC) - 11:30
5-star DE K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU, Texas, USC) - 11:35
3-star DT Damion Daniels (Nebraska, Colorado, UTSA) - 11:35
4-star TE Josh Falo (Oregon, Colorado, USC) - noon
4-star CB Christopher Henderson (Alabama, Florida, Miami) - noon
4-star OT Austin Jackson (USC, Arizona State, Washington) - noon
4-star WR Henry Ruggs (Alabama, Florida State) - noon
3-star CB Brian Edwards (Colorado, Miami, Florida, Louisville, Syracuse) - noon
3-star RB Morgan Ellison (Indiana, Toledo, Ohio) - noon
3-star WR Michael Onyemaobi (Nebraska, Iowa State, TCU, UNLV, WSU) - noon
3-star ATH Kam White (Ole Miss, Iowa State, Minnesota) - noon
5-star DE LaBryan Ray (Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee) - noon
NSD Live update - 8:50 a.m. ET
- Nation's No. 2 OG commits to Florida
- Surprise! Eric Stokes shocks with Georgia commit
- FSU lands nation's No. 180 player, OLB Leonard Warner
- UCLA scores a 'coup' in No. 29 OT Stephan Zabie
Alabama and Georgia are already jockeying for the No. 1 spot on Scout's recruiting class rankings. After starting the day at No. 2 behind Alabama, the Dawgs have for the time being retaken the top spot thanks in part to the NSD commitment of Scout 300 CB Ameer Speed.
Here's a look at the early slate of high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
5-star DE Tedarrell Slaton chooses Florida over Georgia - Full story
4-star OT Stephan Zabié - Chooses UCLA over Texas and Ole Miss - Full story
4-star OLB Levi Jones chooses USC over Florida and Florida State - Full story
4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo (Ole Miss, Miss. State, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.
5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.
4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.
4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.
4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.
4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.
NSD Live update - 7:50 a.m. ET
- Signing Day Primer: What big fish are left? Will there be craziness?
- 5 things to watch on National Signing Day
- Scout's Signing Day predictions
- HIGHLIGHTS: Top 5 players at every position
Hours before signing day, Alabama leapfrog Georgia for the No. 1 spot on Scout's recruiting class rankings, thanks to the commitment of No. 8 overall DT, Phidarian Mathis, who pledged to the Tide Tuesday evening at a cemetery to honor a fallen friend.
Here's a look at the early slate of high-profile announcements today. All announcement times ET and subject to change.
4-star OLB Levi Jones (Florida State, Florida, USC) - 8 a.m.
4-star OT Stephan Zabié (Texas, Ole Miss, UCLA) - 8 a.m.
4-star S Chaz Ah You (BYU, Washington, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
4-star LB Mohamed Sanogo (Ole Miss, Miss. State, UCLA) - 9 a.m.
3-star WR Michael Harley Jr. (Miami, Michigan, UCLA) - 9:15 a.m.
5-star DT Aubrey Solomon (Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, USC) - 9:45 a.m.
4-star OLB Willie Gay (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss) - 10 a.m.
4-star S Todd Harris (LSU, Alabama, TCU, ASU) - 10 a.m.
4-star DE Jarez Parks (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, FSU, North Carolina) - 10 a.m.
4-star WR Jeff Thomas (Miami, Louisville, Oregon) - 10 a.m.
4-star CB Chevin Calloway (Arkansas, Texas, Ole Miss) - 11 a.m.