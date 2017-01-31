Three-star defensive end DeMarco Artis has committed to the Baylor Bears. Artis was recently committed to Florida State but backed off that commitment last week.

Evaluation

Artis is a speedy, versatile pass rusher that flashes impressive explosion and burst at the snap of the football. He shows good use of hands when making initial contact with his opponent, and is an impressive athlete in space that's just relentless when tracking down the quarterback as well. You have to love Artis' tenacity and nasty style of play. He has violent hands to break free and disengage off blocks, and does a good job of winning the leverage battle and getting underneath his opponent as well. This is a skilled pass rusher that plays with great speed, technique and force.