Scout takes a closer look at K'Lavon Chaisson, the five-star edge defender who committed Wednesday morning to *****.

http://www.scout.com/player/202196-k-lavon-chaisson?s=73

Commit Analysis

K'Lavon Chaisson, DE/OLB, Galena Park (Texas) North Shore

Size: 6-4, 220

Recruiting: Chaisson announced Wednesday morning for LSU, picking the Tigers over fellow finalist Texas. Chaisson, who also took official visits in the final weekend of January to Florida and Colorado, had offers from across the nation. Chaisson had hats on the table for LSU and Florida, as well as a Texas hoody.

Rankings: Chaisson is a Scout five-star prospect, the No. 1 defensive end in Texas, and the No. 5 D-end nationally. Chaisson is No. 33 overall in the 2017 Scout 300.

Stats

2016: As a senior, Chaisson recorded 75 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, one interception (TD), four fumble recoveries, and 14 pass breakups for a 12-2 Galena Park North Shore team that reached the Texas Class 6A Division I state quarterfinals.

2015: Chaisson posted big numbers as a junior, when he recorded 84 tackles and 21 sacks as he helped Galena Park North Shore to the Texas Class 6A Division I state championship.

Senior highlights

UnderArmour All-America practice clips

UnderArmour All-America photo gallery

Evaluation notes

Chaisson has what we like to describe as a very high motor and is a player who can get after the quarterback early and often. We like that he stepped up on the big stage to help his team win a state title in 2015, earning defensive MVP honors in the contest and making a play inside the 10-yard line to secure the win. Big players make big plays on the big stages. He has great speed rush abilities and instincts, but is also strong enough to hold his ground and play tough against the run. A well-rounded prospect who has room to grow and mature into a top-tier physical specimen. - Greg Powers

UnderArmour All-America notes

Chaisson finished off the week with three sacks and five tackles for loss in the game, but he showed the same type of speed off the edge during practice. He has great length, he closes on the ball quickly and he has real upside as an edge rusher. - Greg Powers

Strengths

Explosion

Pass-rushing skills

Intensity/motor

Areas to Improve