Jamire Calvin Army Bowl Ceremony (© AAG)

BREAKING: 4-star WR Jamire Calvin signs with WSU! Cougs with a bonanza of wide receiver news on Wednesday

CHALK IT UP to the power of crimson recruiting perseverance. Jamire Calvin, a 4-star WR and member of the Scout.com 300, announced just moments ago he has signed with Washington State!

A crucial in-home meeting by WSU just before the quiet period began made the difference in the end on Calvin, Scout.com’s Greg Biggins earlier reported on the CF.C Luxury Suites. 

New inside receivers coach Derek Sage, Calvin’s future position coach, was a key recruiting component for the Los Angeles product out of Cathedral High along with area recruiter Roy Manning.

NOTABLE NOTE:
Calvin isn’t the only big wide receiver news. Cougfan.com has confirmed Kyrin Priester is back with the team and running with the Cougs in Midnight Maneuvers, the two-week winter conditioning circuit. Plus, C.J. Dimry has been granted a sixth year of eligibility. If that isn’t enough, 3-star wide receiver Travell Harris also committed to WSU on Wednesday.

Scout.com analysis on Calvin: A silky smooth wideout with deceptive speed. He's a polished route runner with very good hands, runs well after the catch and has an underrated burst to his game. He can make the acrobatic catch look routine, has very good body control and can make multiple defenders miss in the open field. He's also strong in the return game and is a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball.
-Greg Biggins

Calvin is rated the No. 7 WR prospect in the West and No. 35 nationally. He is rated the No. 259 prospect nationally regardless of position. A big get for the Cougs.

