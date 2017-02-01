Ohio State signed a class of 21 players on National Signing Day, though the Buckeyes were still waiting on the announcement of five-star DT Marvin Wilson when head coach Urban Meyer met with the media.
- Meyer said four-star OT Thayer Munford had been committed to Ohio State "for a few days" before signing his LOI on Signing Day.
- He said Ohio State is "really excited about" early enrollee cornerbacks Jeffrey Okudah, Shaun Wade and Marcus Williamson. Meyer singled out Wade for his long term commitment to Ohio State (he first pledge to the Buckeyes in early 2015).
- The coach singled out Wyatt Davis as well. Meyer said he recently found out that Davis lives in the same neighborhood as a USC coach. He joked that he had OL coach Greg Studrawa go out to California and set outside Davis' house "sun up to sun down."
- Meyer credited current and former players and their families for helping Ohio State put together one of the best classes in the nation.
- Meyer says the Buckeyes didn't sign enough Ohio prospects this year, which could have to do with the early recruiting process. He noted that Ohio typically is a "late developing state."
- The OSU coach had a ton of praise for Kevin Wilson, who is the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator.
- Meyer referred to 3-star WR Elijah Gardiner as a "late developer … If you miss on a player, make sure you miss fast and miss big."
- He said Studrawa wouldn't stop pushing for Thayer Munford to end up in Ohio State's class. He got his wish in the end.
- Meyer said "throwing the ball better" is a big focus regarding the Ohio State offense and the addition of Kevin Wilson. "And we have to play with better tempo."
- Meyer on the Fiesta Bowl: "We did not play well, obviously. That's an understatement."
- 5-star LB Baron Browning played a prank on Meyer not he day of his commitment by saying he was headed to Alabama. Today, Browning recounted a story about Meyer returning the favor by telling him he was heading to the NFL with the LA Rams. Meyer's comment on that part of the story? "He cried. Did he tell you he teared up?"
- Meyer on QB Tate Martell: "Tate's a winner."
- Meyer: "Next year we're going to go find the biggest, fastest receiver we can."
- When asked if Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers will compete for a starting spot, Meyer said "yes" with no hesitation.
- Meyer raved about Kendall Sheffield and said he has near world-class speed.
- Meyer: "Really, deep down, I feel this is going to be an exceptional class."
- He said Tim Beck and Ed Warinner chose to pursue other opportunities. "Nobody got fired."