Tariq Castro-Fields (photo by Brian Dohn)

Penn State closed out its 2017 class with a commitment from No. 29 CB Tariq Castro-Fields

New Penn State Scout 300 cornerback commit Tariq Castro-Fields breaks down his decision.

When Tariq Castro-Fields made his official visit to Penn State in mid January, he left knowing he found his new home.

However, the gravity of the decision weighed on heavily on him, so he postponed his Jan. 23 decision as weighed his options between Penn State and Maryland.

And moments ago, the No. 29 cornerback in the nation chose the Nittany Lions.

"Mainly, it's because of my relationship with the coaching staff, and I love the direction the program is running," Castro-Fields said. "With them playing in the Rose Bowl, and them winning the Big Ten championship, everything is on the ups with them."

The 6-foot-1, 177-pound Castro-Fields, who starred at Upper Marlboro (Md.) Riverdale Baptist, has plenty of familiarity with Penn State. He visited campus numerous times, and his former teammate and friend, Zechariah McPhearson, is a freshman with the Nittany Lions.

Also, although Penn State signed three other cornerbacks -- Lamont WadeDonovan Johnson and D.J. Brown -- Castro-Fields is the only one bigger than 5-11.

"Early playing time is evident with them as well," he said. "They don't have a lot of tall corners, and me being able to join the two corners they have, they are good players, that would mean we would have a great DB class."

Although Castro-Fields chose between Penn State and Maryland, his third school was actually the one on his mind the most prior to his Jan. 13 trip to Happy Valley.

"Before the visit, I was kind of Alabama, Alabama," Castro-Fields said. "It's been cool (to go through the process). I've been blessed to pick where I want to go."

