Nico Collins commits to Michigan

Michigan completes its stellar wide receiver haul by adding the commitment of four-star receiver Nico Collins.

The final announcement of the day that Michigan was waiting for was reserved for 2017 four-star wide receiver Nico Collins. The Wolverines capped off its stellar wide receiver haul with Collins' commitment on National Signing Day.

http://www.scout.com/player/195464-nico-collins

Collins always had an affinity for the Wolverines despite living deep in SEC territory. After multiple unofficial visits on his own dime, having Collins pick the Wolverines seemed like the logical choice.

However, it wasn't a guarantee. Collins told Scout that he thoroughly enjoyed his visit to Ann Arbor.

"I would have to say the best part of this visit was being there and seeing gameday," Collins told Scout earlier in 2016. "I have been there for camps before, I had been there over the summer before, but being there for a game and seeing the atmosphere was nice.

"I walked into the stadium down on the field during pre-game, and the fans were calling my name, telling me, "Go Blue" and it was a pretty special feeling."

Collins ranks is a top-200 player and the number 24 receiver in the nation.