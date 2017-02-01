GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida secured several of South Florida's best talent in the 2017 class. FightinGators.com's Bob Redman and Jacquie Franciulli discuss their success.

Florida signed the most top 100 kids in the state of Florida by one of the big three schools. A lot of the Gators' success came in South Florida, where Jim McElwain and company signed ten recruits from the area. Defensive coordinator Randy Shannon and UF on campus recruiting coordinator, John Herron, both have played a role bringing in the talent from the Miami-Dade, Broward area. Talent that includes five-star Tedarrell Slaton, Scout 200 cornerback Christopher Henderson and three-star safety Brian Edwards, all who signed and revealed their destination on signing day.

"From the time we were able to hire Randy he's been a right hand guy of mine," said McElwain during his press conference on Wednesday. "Comes with unbelievable credibility from that area as well. We've had some other guys down there helping. But his name, recognition, more so how he is also a part of wanting to make sure that he affects young men's lives in a positive way, he knows he can be trusted."

FightinGators.com's Bob Redman and Jacquie Franciulli discuss the South Florida connection in the video above.

http://www.scout.com/player/182677-tedarrell-slaton?s=168

http://www.scout.com/college/florida/2017-football-commits