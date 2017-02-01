Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 conference recruiting rankings for 2017

A team-by-team tally of the Pac-12 recruiting classes for 2017.

As they did in the regular season, the USC Trojans saved their best fireworks for last in the recruiting season.

The Trojans' six highest-rated recruits all announced their decisions on National Signing Day Tuesday, powering USC to the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 and No. 5 nationally.

Similarly, Colorado's recruiting fortunes reflected their on-field success. Scout rated the Buffs' 2016 class as the worst in the Pac-12. This year's Colorado class is ranked sixth.

Overall, the Pac-12 ranked third (2,512) behind the SEC (3,212) and Big Ten (2,637) in points per class, according to Scout's ratings

With NSD complete, here's look at the final Pac-12 conference rankings for 2017. 

Nat'l Rank School Commits Points Top 100 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars
5 USC 25 4617 7 4 13 7
16 Oregon 24 3099 2 0 9 15
21 UCLA 18 2802 3 2 7 9
23 Washington 18 2689 1 0 10 7
24 Stanford 14 2671 5 3 6 5
30 Colorado 27 2505 0 0 4 21
33 Utah 20 2334 1 0 6 14
39 Washington State 27 2153 0 0 4 18
43 Oregon State 25 2020 0 0 2 20
44 Arizona State 18 2000 0 0 7 8
t46. Arizona 25 1949 0 0 1 20
64 California 15 1299 0 0 2 10

http://www.scout.com/college/football/recruiting/story/1751268-scout-s-f...

