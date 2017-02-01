As they did in the regular season, the USC Trojans saved their best fireworks for last in the recruiting season.
The Trojans' six highest-rated recruits all announced their decisions on National Signing Day Tuesday, powering USC to the No. 1 class in the Pac-12 and No. 5 nationally.
Similarly, Colorado's recruiting fortunes reflected their on-field success. Scout rated the Buffs' 2016 class as the worst in the Pac-12. This year's Colorado class is ranked sixth.
Overall, the Pac-12 ranked third (2,512) behind the SEC (3,212) and Big Ten (2,637) in points per class, according to Scout's ratings.
With NSD complete, here's look at the final Pac-12 conference rankings for 2017.
|Nat'l Rank
|School
|Commits
|Points
|Top 100
|5 stars
|4 stars
|3 stars
|5
|USC
|25
|4617
|7
|4
|13
|7
|16
|Oregon
|24
|3099
|2
|0
|9
|15
|21
|UCLA
|18
|2802
|3
|2
|7
|9
|23
|Washington
|18
|2689
|1
|0
|10
|7
|24
|Stanford
|14
|2671
|5
|3
|6
|5
|30
|Colorado
|27
|2505
|0
|0
|4
|21
|33
|Utah
|20
|2334
|1
|0
|6
|14
|39
|Washington State
|27
|2153
|0
|0
|4
|18
|43
|Oregon State
|25
|2020
|0
|0
|2
|20
|44
|Arizona State
|18
|2000
|0
|0
|7
|8
|t46.
|Arizona
|25
|1949
|0
|0
|1
|20
|64
|California
|15
|1299
|0
|0
|2
|10
