Legge's Thoughts: UGA Signs No. 2 Class
Scout Top Stories
3 Reasons The Broncos Should Avoid Tony RomoWe heard why the Broncos should pursue Tony Romo, now it's time to hear why they should stay away.
Mile High Huddle1:12 PM
UCLA Offers Two Texas Running BacksUCLA has offered two of the top 2018 running backs in the Lone Star Staet on Thursday in East Texas standout Keaontay Ingram and Houston-area playmaker Stanley Hackett.
Scout Football4:19 PM
Army PATRIOT Missile Now Destroys More DronesThe PATRIOT Missle Segment Enhancement improves fire-control, radar and target tracking for the weapon, which can destroy enemy drones, aircraft and Theater Ballistic Missiles.
Warrior4:17 PM
Huggins: WVU Must Clean Up FundamentalsMORGANTOWN, W.Va. - As West Virginia enters the second half of Big 12 play, it's time for the Mountaineers to take stock.
BlueGoldNews3:12 PM