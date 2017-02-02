The reigning national champions of college basketball play most of their games at their on campus home, The Pavilion. But a for a few games a year they defend the larger Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Regional Correspondent Richard Smith visits their secondary home to see how the action is at that facility.

In 1985, under the direction of coach Rollie Massimino, the men's basketball team won the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament in the first year of the 64-team field. The final game, against defending champion and ten point favorite Georgetown, is often cited among the greatest upsets in college basketball history. A repeat NCAA victory came in 2016.

The Wildcats had been part of the Big East since 1980. DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, Seton Hall University, St. John's University, and Villanova University chose to split from the football playing schools in order to focus on basketball. In 2013 these schools retained the existing Big East Conference name, logos, and men's basketball tournament site while adding Butler University, Creighton University, and Xavier University. The football-playing members of the old Big East formed the American Athletic Conference. Much of the pre-2013 history is shared between the two conferences.

Villanova University is a private university located northwest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The school is named after Saint Thomas of Villanova, and is the oldest Catholic university in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as it was founded in 1842. It is part of the Order of Saint Augustine within the Catholic church.

The main arena for Villanova?s basketball team is The Pavilion but they play certain large games at the larger capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia itself.

The Wells Fargo Center is located far from downtown Philadelphia but is near the giant stadiums in this area. The Xfinity Live entertainment complex is also located nearby.

This building opened in 1996 as the CoreStates Center, and is home not just to the Wildcats but to the 76ers, Soul (Arena Football League), and the Flyers . It is part of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with fellow venues Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park. It is a large arena, holding 19,519 seats, and is a venue for the largest touring concerts and events that come through the area. It is a busy place.

