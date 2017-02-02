Breaking down five teams that finished with a flourish on National Signing Day.

USC

What didn’t go right for the Trojans on signing day? Plucking Westlake High four-star linebacker Levi Jones from Texas’s back yard marked an early conquest (he gets bonus points for the method of his reveal, a shirt-shedding maneuver completed with a standard baseball cap placement), but USC was just getting started. North Canyon (Ariz.) High five-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson followed suit. Ditto for Bingham (Utah) High five-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele. By the end of the day, the Trojans would add another five-star prospect, Augustus F. Hawkins (Calif.) High wide receiver Joseph Lewis, and two four-stars, Inderkum (Calif.) High tight end Josh Falo and athlete Greg Johnson, Lewis’s teammate at Augustus F. Hawkins. This is not the first time USC has stolen the show on signing day, but that shouldn’t detract from what the program accomplished under a head coach who was the subject of hot seat speculation just a few months ago. Now Clay Helton will add one of the best recruiting classes in the country to an already loaded roster.

Michigan

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh was so thrilled about a commitment from a heralded prospect earlier this week that he jumped in a pool to celebrate it. But the decision of that prospect, West (Iowa) High four-star wide receiver Oliver Martin, was only a prelude to a superlative signing day. Michigan beat out two SEC recruiting heavyweights, Alabama and Georgia, for another pass-catcher, Clay Chalkville (Ala.) High four-star Nico Collins, to round out an impressive cluster of wide receivers in its 2017 class that also includes Cass Technical (Mich.) High five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cheshire (Conn.) Academy four-star Tarik Black. The Wolverines’ biggest victory of the day, though, came on the other side of the ball. Another top-shelf prospect from the Southeast, Lee County (Ga.) High five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon, spurned the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs in favor of the Wolverines. The two additions completed another haul that will help Harbaugh keep Michigan competing at the top of arguably the most challenging division in the Power 5, the Big Ten East.

Baylor

The Bears would have been winners even if they didn’t land any prospects on signing day. Since the program hired Matt Rhule from Temple in December, a move skeptics questioned because of his lack of recruiting ties to Texas, Baylor has added 26 players to its 2017 class. Two joined the party on Wednesday: England (Ark.) High three-star defensive end Brandon Thompson and East Ascension (La.) High three-star defensive end Justin Harris. Their choices punctuate a rousing pre-signing day stretch for a program with a dismal recruiting situation. The influx of talent may not pay major dividends in 2017. These prospects will need some time to develop, and remember, the Bears struggled to keep their 2016 haul intact. But by signing so many quality players in such a short span, Rhule laid the groundwork for a successful rebuild. For more on Baylor’s recruiting, read Pete Thamel’s feature from Waco.

Alabama

Nick Saban (Photo by Stuart McNair) Nick Saban (Photo by Stuart McNair)

The disappointment Crimson Tide fans carried into the off-season after their favorite program lost in the national championship game should have evaporated on Wednesday. Alabama provided a reminder of why it has been, and will continue to be, so difficult to beat during coach Nick Saban’s tenure. The Tide hit on three of their top targets to shore up another top-ranked class. Amite (La.) High five-star wide receiver Devonta Smith, Robert E. Lee (Ala.) High four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs and James Clemens (Ala.) High four-star defensive end LaBryan Ray all announced for Alabama. Losing a heated battle with Michigan for Solomon hurts, but the Tide need not fret over one recruiting miss, particularly after they added a different player at the same position, Neville (La.) High four-star Phidarian Mathis, on Tuesday. Plus, Saban can counter by pointing to his win over the Wolverines in a competition for an even better prospect, Antioch (Calif.) High five-star running back Najee Harris, last month.

Florida

As criticism mounted over Florida coach Jim McElwain’s lack of progress on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, the likelihood of a dismaying signing day seemed overwhelmingly high. He and his staff delivered exactly the opposite. The Gators cashed in where analysts thought they’d collapse, triumphed where rivals hoped they’d tumble. American Heritage (Fla.) High five-star offensive/defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton began the day with his pledge to Florida over SEC East rival Georgia. Slaton’s pick set off a sequence of big gets for the Gators: Clearwater (Fla.) High three-star running back Adarius Lemons, Christopher Columbus (Fla.) High four-star cornerback Christopher Henderson, Miramar (Fla.) High three-star safety Brian Edwards and Lakeland Senior (Fla.) High four-star wide receiver James Robinson. Robinson may have been the most shocking late addition to Florida’s class after reports suggested earlier this week that the program had pulled his scholarship offer (Robinson was cited for marijuana possession on a recent visit to Ohio State), but together these players will provide a late tailwind to a class that seemed to be limping toward the finish line.

Excerpted from Sports Illustrated's story, National Signing Day: Winners and Losers