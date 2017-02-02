Kevin Kinder \ BlueGoldNews.com

Source: JaJuan Seider likely to Florida

He has been one of the hottest names on the coaching search lists for the Florida Gators in terms of filling assistant vacancies. Now it appears that the wish will come to fruition as Fightin’ Gators is hearing from sources in West Virginia that Mountaineer assistant coach Ja’Juan Seider will be named to the Florida staff shortly, barring a last minute contract snag.

Given that we understand no contract has been signed, we understand that agreement has been reached and expect Florida head coach Jim McElwain to make the move to get Seider shortly. One caveat is Seider’s buyout at West Virginia, which we have learned has been a holdup of sorts.

The current Running Backs’ coach with the Mountaineers, Seider is known as an elite south Florida recruiter. He relates to the prospects and has a big time connection to the coaches at south Florida high schools.

The Gators just signed a recruiting class with 10 south Florida prospects and are making it a priority in their endeavor to enrich the talent on the Gator roster.

Seider who played high school ball at Belle Glade Glades Central also coached high school ball in Palm Beach County from 2001-2008. He then was brought on at his college Alma Mater West Virginia as a graduate assistant from 2008-2010.

Former Gator assistant Doc Holliday at Marshall hired Seider as his Running Back coach and recruiting coordinator in 2010 through the 2012 season. He then moved back to West Virginia s the running backs coach and has been in that position since February of 2013.

The Gators are currently looking to fill two vacancies, of which Seider would be one if it happens. The staff is without an offensive line coach at this time with the departure of Mike Summers to Louisville in January.

Stay tuned to Fightin’ Gators as we bring you more on the coaching situation at Florida.

 

