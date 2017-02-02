UCLA has offered two of the top 2018 running backs in the Lone Star Staet on Thursday in East Texas standout Keaontay Ingram and Houston-area playmaker Stanley Hackett.

Keaontay Ingram and Stanley Hackett, two of the top running backs in Texas for 2018, reported Thursday that they received offers from UCLA.

The Bruins are the third offer in as many days for Ingram, who got offers this week from Texas and Notre Dame. All 12 of Ingram's offers are Power Five conference offers, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech.

Hackett decommitted in mid-January from Texas Tech. In addition to UCLA, Baylor offered Hackett on Thursday as well.

http://www.scout.com/player/203469-keaontay-ingram/news?year=2017&s=73

As a junior, the 6-foot, 190-pound Ingram led Carthage High to a 13-2 season and the Texas Class 4A D-I state championship, Carthage's fifth state title in nine seasons. He accounted for 2,741 yards from scrimmage and 34 total touchdowns. Ingram ran for 2,244 yards and 32 TD's on more than seven yards per carry, while catching 47 passes for 492 yards and two TD's.

In his first two varsity seasons -- the first of which (sophomore) was limited by injuries -- Ingram has rushed for almost 2,900 yards. Ingram's 2016 effort was the seventh 2,000-yard rushing season in Carthage school history.

Ingram fits the traditional high-volume, three-down profile. Ingram is unique in that he is a long-limbed, somewhat straight-up runner who also has excellent close-quarters agility and stop-start ability. He's a dangerous cutback runner who can run between the tackles and also break plays to the edge.

Additionally, Ingram possesses great balance and body control and maximizes his runs by gaining yards after contact. He's also an outstanding pass-catcher, both out of the backfield and in situations where he's line up as a receiver.

http://www.scout.com/player/210807-stanley-hackett?s=73

At 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, Hackett is even taller and longer than Ingram. Hackett plays in Texas Class 6A for Sam Rayburn High just south of Houston.

As a junior, Hackett gained 1,663 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 total touchdowns as a junior. He ran for 1,377 yards, while adding 286 receiving yards. Hackett has gained 3,550 yards on the ground in three varsity seasons with his senior campaign remaining.

Hackett is a slasher of a ball-carrier with a naturally long stride thanks to his big frame. He has a good hesitation move for a tall running back and can make the one-cut juke to make defenders miss at the second level. Hackett truly is built like a big outside receiver, but you can tell when he has the ball in his hands coming out of the backfield that he has a natural feel for the running back position.