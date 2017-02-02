EUGENE, ORE. -- No. 13 Oregon Ducks welcomed the Arizona State Sun Devils to Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night. The Ducks played a hard fought game and pulled off a slim victory 71-70 behind Dillon Brooks 27 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

“We didn’t have good rhythm in the first half,” head coach Dana Altman said. “We took some bad threes.”

Both Oregon and Arizona State played very sloppy basketball in the first half with both teams just shooting over 30 percent. Arizona State managed to get the Ducks to turn the ball over six times in the half while Oregon only forced one. At the end of the half the Ducks found themselves trailing 28-25.

“We knew we couldn’t drop two in a row,” Brooks said. “We knew we had to make plays for each other to pull out the win.”

In the second half both teams turned up the tempo and the game started to flow a lot smoother.

Oregon was spreading the floor with good ball movement and finding the open shooters. At the 3:37 mark of the second half the Ducks found themselves behind by one point, 59-60, and then Dillon Brooks took over the game and carried the team on his back. In a two minute span Brooks was, able to reel off 12 straight points for the Ducks.

“I really wanted to pull off that win; I know we can’t lose this game,” Brooks said speaking about his performance. “I just wanted to put the team on my back.”

Jordan Bell who recorded a double-double finished the night scoring, 13 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. His ‘wingman’ Chris Boucher who didn’t play much in the game contributed in a big way by blocking four shots, gathering eight rebounds and adding two points.

Tyler Dorsey added 11 points on a quiet night shooting from the field going 2-of-8, 1-of-5 from three point range and hitting a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Dorsey also had one rebound and four assists, while Dylan Ennis scored 10 points while collecting six rebounds and three assists.

Oregon shot 25-of-57 from the field, 8-of-23 from beyond the arc and 13-of-19 from the free throw line.

Shannon Evans II was the sharp shooter for the Sun Devils as he went off on the Ducks for 28 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Evans scored 17 of his 28 points in the second half which helped Arizona State stay within striking distance of the Ducks.

Tra Holder was a handful for the Ducks defense as he would weave his way in and out of paint causing chaos and finding open shooters. Holder ended with 17 points, two rebounds and three assists. Torian Graham had a huge 2nd half where he scored all 13 of his points and had two rebounds.

Arizona State shot 26-of-62 from the field, 9-of-27 from 3-pt range and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Up Next: No. 13 Oregon Ducks (20-3, 9-1) hosts No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (21-2, 10-0) at Matthew Knight Arena, February 5th, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m. PST on ESPN.

Official Box Score from GoDucks.com.