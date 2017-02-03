A projected look at the 2017 NCAA tournament bracket

Scout bracketology expert Kyle Reichert updates his projected bracket for the 2017 NCAA tournament

After a week of upsets leading up to last week’s bracket projection, several of the top teams notched signature wins to solidify their spots near the top of the seed list (for now). Villanova bounced back from their loss at Marquette with a win over Virginia and Kansas knocked off Kentucky and Baylor to jump up to the top overall seed in the field.

In the middle of the field, Creighton rebounded from a rough patch with a nice road win over Butler. Florida State suffered two losses but remains near the top of the ACC standings and is comfortably in the three-seed range. The ACC is probably the deepest conference in the country, with four teams on the top three lines of the projected field and five teams on the bubble

Despite seven teams in the field, the Big Ten is in the midst of a down year. Preseason favorites Michigan State and Indiana have struggled and still have work to do to feel a sense of security on Selection Sunday. Current Big Ten leaders Wisconsin and Maryland are both sporting impressive records, but a deeper dive into the resumes reveals rather underwhelming bodies of work. Those two teams meet later on this month in a game that could very well determine the Big Ten regular season champion.

Teams with projected automatic bids are listed with the conference in (parentheses)

MIDWEST

WEST
1. Kansas (Big 12) 1. Gonzaga (WCC)
16. Weber State (Big Sky) vs. Texas Southern (SWAC) 16. UC Davis (Big West) vs. Morgan State (MEAC)
8. Michigan State 8. SMU
9. Georgia Tech 9. Indiana
5. Maryland (Big Ten) 5. Notre Dame
12. UNC Wilmington (CAA) 12. Akron (MAC)
4. Creighton 4. Wisconsin
13. Vermont (America East) 13. Valparaiso (Horizon)
6. Purdue 6. USC
11. Oklahoma State 11. Tennessee vs. TCU
3. Oregon 3. Florida State
14. Bucknell (Patriot) 14. Arkansas State (Sun Belt)
7. Northwestern 7. St. Mary's
10. Iowa State 10. Kansas State
2. Louisville 2. Arizona (Pac-12)
15. Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun) 15. North Dakota State (Summit)

SOUTH

EAST
1. Baylor 1. Villanova (Big East)
16. Sam Houston State (Southland) 16. Mount Saint Mary's (NEC)
8. Arkansas 8. Virginia Tech
9. Clemson 9. Dayton
5. UCLA 5. Florida
12. Nevada (MWC) 12. Middle Tennessee (CUSA)
4. Cincinnati (AAC) 4. West Virginia
13. New Mexico State (WAC) 13. Monmouth (MAAC)
6. South Carolina 6. Duke
11. Illinois St. (MVC) 11. Miami (FL) vs. Minnesota
3. Virginia 3. Butler
14. Belmont 14. East Tennessee State (Southern)
7. Virginia Commonwealth 7. Xavier
10. Marquette 10. Wichita State
2. Kentucky (SEC) 2. North Carolina (ACC)
15. Winthrop (Big South) 15. Princeton (Ivy)

