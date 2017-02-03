Erie (Pa.) Mercyhurst OLB Jesse Luketa breaks down his Penn State commitment.

Long before Jesse Luketa received his Penn State offer, the Nittany Lions stood out as his top school.

When the offer came late last month, it seemed only a matter of time before the Erie (Pa.) Mercyhurst outside linebacker announced or the Nittany Lions. And that time came moments ago as he became the second class of 2018 linebacker to commit to Penn State in as many days.

"Being committed to Penn State is honestly surreal, but nonetheless a blessing," said Luketa, the No. 2 outside linebacker in Pennsylvania's 2018 class. "From my first visit, I knew I wanted to be apart of the program."

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Luketa joins Charlie Katshir of Mechanicsburg (Pa.) Cumberland Valley in helping fill a "must" position group in the class.

After getting offered in late January, Luketa made a visit to campus last weekend to make sure it was where he wanted to be. All the while, though, he was adding offers, including getting recent ones from Stanford, UCLA and LSU.

"I've been a PSU fan for some time now," he said. "After my visit this past Sunday, being able to sit in on the academic presentation, be around the other commits, I was sold.

"I feel Penn State is a great mix of both academics and elite football. The program is on its way up and I'm excited to apart of it."

Luketa first had the feeling about Penn State during a visit to the 2016 season-opening game against Kent State.

"It was my first official game at Penn State. It was crazy," he said at the time. "It was second-to-none. Their student section is crazy. The atmosphere, I was shaking. That stadium was really rocking. I feel like State College is it's own place in the valley. Everyone is there for the football program, and it is like a family. They are there for the program. It is hard to describe it."

