Penn State picked up a big commitment from the East's top-ranked 2018 running back Ricky Slade, and Scout takes a look at what the Nittany Lions are getting, and how he fits into their class.

Penn State has secured a commitment from elite 2018 Woodbrige (Va.) C.D. Hylton running back Ricky Slade.

Rated: He is a four-star prospect, No. 1 2018 running back in the East Region, No. 2 in the country and 16th-ranked prospect overall.

Scouting report: Slade is one of the most explosive players in the country.

He is an instinctive runner with great vision. Slade is patient and does a nice job setting up and following blocks.

The Hylton standout has a tremendous combination of speed and quickness. When he sees an opening, Slade attacks. He is a very elusive and a threat to score every time he touches the football.

Although Slade is most effective running outside, he also has the ability to run between the tackles. He is a great receiver out of the backfield and can line up in the slot. Slade is also physical and a willing blocker.

Like all prospects, there are areas where he can improve. When it comes to Slade, he is not the biggest back, so he will need to continue to add weight and get stronger.

This is not a major concern and with his work ethic, he will thrive in Penn State's strength and conditioning program.

Final Thought: I cannot emphasize how big of an addition Slade is to the Penn State program.

Players like him do not come around often. He is a difference maker. Slade has a strong work ethic and wants to be great. He is the ultimate competitor and fearless.

The moment is never too big and he wants the ball when the game is on the line. Slade is the type of prospect that helps you compete and win national championships.

Slade also excels in the classroom and values education. He is a high-character kid who will represent Penn State well on and off the field.

If he stays healthy and continues to develop, Slade will have chance to be the next in a long line of great Penn State running backs.

