NFL Scouting Combine List

The NFL on Wednesday released the list of 330 players who will run, test and interview at the Scouting Combine.

The Combine will be held from Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft will be held April 27 through April 29 in Philadelphia.

Fifteen schools will have at least seven players at the Scouting Combine, including five from the SEC. The Big Ten has two schools, though one of those is Michigan, with a Combine-high 14 players. Alabama and LSU are next with 10.

Here are the 15 schools, as assembled by NFL.com, with the full Combine invite list below:

TOP SCHOOLS

Michigan (14): OL Ben Braden, TE Jake Butt, DL Taco Charlton, WR Jehu Chesson, CB Jeremy Clark, WR Amara Darboh, LB Ben Gedeon, DL Ryan Glasgow, S Delano Hill, CB Jourdan Lewis, S Jabrill Peppers, RB De'Veon Smith, CB Channing Stribling, DL Chris Wormley.



Alabama (10): DL Jonathan Allen, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Reuben Foster, TE O.J. Howard, CB Marlon Humphrey, DB Eddie Jackson, OL Cam Robinson, WR ArDarius Stewart, DL Dalvin Tomlinson, LB Tim Williams.



LSU (10): S Jamal Adams, LB Kendell Beckwith, DE Tashawn Bower, WR Malachi Dupre, WR Travin Dural, RB Leonard Fournette, DL Davon Godchaux, OL Ethan Pocic, LB Duke Riley, CB Tre'Davious White.



Clemson (9): LB Ben Boulware, RB Wayne Gallman, S Jadar Johnson, TE Jordan Leggett, WR Artavis Scott, CB Cordrea Tankersley, DL Carlos Watkins, QB Deshaun Watson, WR Mike Williams.



Miami (9): S Jamal Carter, WR Stacey Coley, CB Corn Elder, OL Danny Isidora, DB Rayshawn Jenkins, QB Brad Kaaya, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, TE David Njoku, P Paul Vogel.



Texas A&M (9): OL Jermaine Eluemunor, S Justin Evans, DL Myles Garrett, OL Avery Gennesy, DL Daeshon Hall, QB Trevor Knight, WR Speedy Noil, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Ricky Seals-Jones.



Arkansas (8): PK Toby Baker, LB Brooks Ellis, WR Keon Hatcher, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, WR Drew Morgan, OL Dan Skipper, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, DL Deatrich Wise.



Florida (8): LB Alex Anzalone, DL Caleb Brantley, DL Bryan Cox, LB Jarrad Davis, S Marcus Maye, OL David Sharpe, CB Teez Tabor, CB Quincy Wilson.



Florida State (8): RB Dalvin Cook, OL Roderick Johnson, WR Travis Rudolph, RB Freddie Stevenson, DL DeMarcus Walker, CB Marquez White, WR Kermit Whitfield, WR Jesus Wilson.

USC (8): OL Zach Banner, RB Justin Davis, CB Adoree' Jackson, OL Damien Mama, WR Darreus Rogers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, DL Steve Tu'ikolovatu, OL Chad Wheeler.

Utah (8): CB Brian Allen, OL Isaac Asiata, OL Garett Bolles, OL J.J. Dielman, DL Pita Taumoepenu, OL Samiuela Tevi, RB Joe Williams, S Marcus Williams.



Ohio State (8): WR Noah Brown, CB Gaeron Conley, OL Pat Elflein, S Malik Hooker, P Cameron Johnston, CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Raekwon McMillan, WR Curtis Samuel.



Louisville (7): LB Devonte' Fields, S Josh Harvey-Clemons, TE Cole Hikutini, LS Colin Holba, LB Keith Kelsey, WR James Quick, WR Jamari Staples.



Washington (7): S Budda Baker, TE Darrell Daniels, CB Sidney Jones, CB Kevin King, LB Joe Mathis, DL Elijah Qualls, WR John Ross.



North Carolina (7): WR Mack Hollins, RB Elijah Hood, WR Bug Howard, DL Nazair Jones, RB Tyrone Logan, WR Ryan Switzer, QB Mitch Trubisky.

