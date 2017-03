Basketball legend Michael Jordan spoke at halftime of the Duke-North Carolina game to announce that the football team will be sporting the famous Jumpman logo on their uniforms.

North Carolina Tar Heels and NBA legend Michael Jordan spoke at halftime of the Duke-North Carolina game to announce that the football team will be sporting the famous Jumpman logo on their uniforms.

Jordan finished by saying, "the ceiling is the roof," for Larry Fedora's squad.