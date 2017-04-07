Former NFL quarterback, 1st round draft pick, Heisman winner, and National Champion Tim Tebow homers in his first career minor league at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies.
Tim Tebow homers in first career at-bat
Scout Top Stories
Look Before Fishing Around the Bass SpawnOtt DeFoe discusses why it’s important to approach spring bass fishing like a hunter in the woods.
Wired2Fish4:13 AM
Magical Mystery Tour continues for PetersonThe Adrian Peterson unemployment tour has a new stop. With each visit, Minnesota Vikings fans hope he finds a landing spot outside the NFC North.
Viking UpdateYesterday at 10:25 PM
Navy Statement & Video of Tomahawk AttackThe strike was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs) launched from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.
WarriorYesterday at 9:02 PM
Hamilton impressed with quick study SpeightMichigan passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is impressed with Wilton Speight so far this spring.
The Michigan InsiderYesterday at 5:35 PM
Top 5 Legendary American BattleshipsAmericas first battleship came in 1895 and the last one was decommissioned in 1992
WarriorYesterday at 2:40 PM