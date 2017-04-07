Tim Tebow homers in first career at-bat

Former NFL quarterback, 1st round draft pick, Heisman winner, and National Champion Tim Tebow homers in his first career minor league at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies.

Scout Top Stories

