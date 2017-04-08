Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
Stream the Masters Golf Tournament Live with CBS Sports!
Scout Top Stories
Thompson’s Outside Linebacker Draft HistoryThe Green Bay Packers have an obvious need at outside linebacker. Reviewing Ted Thompson's draft history helps pinpoint some of the prospects the Packers will consider.
Packer Report5:36 AM
Quarterback battle dominates end of springIt was the biggest question leading into the spring and although it might not be such a question right now, the quarterback scenario was the hot topic as spring ball closed for the…
Fightin Gators2:21 AM
The Best of Marshawn LynchCampus Insiders takes a look back at Marshawn Lynch's best moments in the Bay Area with the Golden Bears as he inches closer towards making a comeback with the Raiders.
BearTerritory.netYesterday at 11:11 PM
Longhorns Land Commitment No. 2 in 2018Four-star outside linebacker Byron Hobbs' pledge adds the second commitment to Tom Herman's 2018 recruiting class.
Horns DigestYesterday at 6:46 PM