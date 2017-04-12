Why Colin Kaepernick hasn't been signed yet

Hana Ostapchuk joins Bill Reiter with comments from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan regarding Colin Kaepernick and why his former teammates are surprised he's still on the market.

Gators finish sweep of Noles in Tally

Florida used two big innings at the plate and held on in the end to beat Florida State 10-7 on Tuesday night in Tallahassee in the final game of the Fresh from Florida Sunshine…


by Bob Redman
Fightin Gators
Yesterday at 9:07 PM

Inside The Romo Ultimate Mavs Fan Experience

Ex Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo had the Ultimate Fan Experience with the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. So what's the big deal?


by Matthew Postins
Dallas Basketball
Yesterday at 6:57 PM

Video: Von Miller on Myles Garrett

Von Miller offers his take on whether the AFC North has the ability to manage Myles Garrett...


by Staff
The OBR
Yesterday at 6:10 PM
Breaking News

Antonio Blakeney declares for the NBA Draft

LSU sophomore guard Antonio Blakeney has declared for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Florida native announced on Twitter.


by Billy Embody
Tiger Blitz
Yesterday at 6:04 PM
Breaking News

Olivier Sarr signs with Wake Forest

Wake Forest adds Olivier Star, a standout from INSEP Academy in France, to their 2017 recruiting class.


by Evan Daniels
Scout Hoops
5:54 AM