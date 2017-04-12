Hana Ostapchuk joins Bill Reiter with comments from 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan regarding Colin Kaepernick and why his former teammates are surprised he's still on the market.
Why Colin Kaepernick hasn't been signed yet
