Bye Weeks For, Against Green Bay Packers in 2017

The Green Bay Packers have a nice midseason bye, unlike last year, when it was in Week 4. You knew that. Which teams do the Packers play after their bye weeks?

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

COMMIT: OL Julian Pearl flips to Illini

Illinois flips NIU commitment, Danville offensive lineman Julian Pearl during campus visit


by Jeremy Werner
Illini Inquirer
Yesterday at 9:00 AM
Breaking News

Juco guard Ty Lazenby commits to Sooners

OU goes into OKPreps past to find its latest commitment, juco guard Ty Lazenby.


by Bob Przybylo
Sooners Illustrated
Yesterday at 8:05 AM

Consistent Pressure Key For Brown, PSU DEs

Keeping opposing quarterbacks honest game in and game out is vital to the improvement of the Nittany Lion defense.


by Gordon Jones
Fight On State
Thursday at 9:05 PM

Former 5-star now an LSU starter + more notes

Ed Orgeron met with the media for the final time before LSU's Spring Game on Saturday. Here are all the takeaways.


by Billy Embody
Tiger Blitz
Thursday at 7:26 PM

Updated 2017 Top 25 Class Rankings

On Wednesday, Scout's basketball recruiting team -- Evan Daniels, Brian Snow and Josh Gershon -- updated the 2017 top 100. With changes in the player rankings there are changes in…


by Evan Daniels, Brian Snow and Josh Gershon
Scout Hoops
Tuesday at 11:24 AM