Tennessee was just rewarded with a big-time commitment from Florida-based 2018 running back, Jashaun Corbin, who is armed with more than two-dozen offers.

After journeying up to Knoxville "about four or five times," highly-regarded tailback Jashaun Corbin has decided that enough is enough, resulting in his commitment to Tennessee on Friday evening.

http://www.scout.com/player/209661-jashaun-corbin/photos?year=2017

Corbin, who dissected defenses for over 1,600 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016, possesses a gaudy offer sheet featuring the likes of Notre Dame, Florida State, Florida, USC, Michigan, LSU and Oregon.

The do-it-all back out of Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Episcopal is currently on campus meeting with Butch Jones' coaching staff as well.

"I really enjoyed the atmosphere of the stadium, the love from the coaches before the game, and also the fan love I received," Corbin previously told Scout. "I spoke with (coach Robert Gillespie and) the running backs staff, and they were excited that I was there to take it all in.

"With their running backs, they like to get them out in space, run routes, and get them the ball in many different ways."

https://twitter.com/Jashaun06/status/855552179284955140

Corbin, who has really skyrocketed up recruiting big boards since the end of last season, is labeled as Scout's 31st-ranked back and 14th-ranked running back in the South.

The 6-foot, 184-pound Corbin is a versatile, reliable weapon who also provides a significant spark in the passing game. Corbin is an elusive runner who shows nice acceleration once getting his pads north and south, but also lowers his shoulder and fights through contact.

The Sunshine State native can bounce it outside the tackles, or trust his vision by pounding it inside, but his do-it-all ability on the offensive side of the ball is what soaks up the attention of some of the nation's premier college football programs.

Just get the ball in Corbin's hands and let him go to work.

Corbin becomes Tennessee's fifth commitment for the class of 2018.