Scout dives in to dissect the skill set of new Miami Hurricanes commit and Scout 300 tight end, Will Mallory.

Name: Will Mallory

Class: 2018

Position: Tight End

Location/School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Providence

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 215 Pounds

Committed to: Miami (Fl) Hurricanes

Ranking: Nation's 134th-Ranked Player Overall | Nation's Seventh-Ranked Tight End | South's Top-Ranked Tight End

Scouting Report:

Mallory, an impressive athlete who measures in at roughly 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, is a mismatch nightmare who really gets going in space for a player of his stature. He is also a willing blocker who plays with nice aggression when locking onto his opponent. He flexes out for his high school team, but will be a full-time tight end on the next level.

This Michigan legacy also makes things look effortless when accelerating behind defenses. Mallory does a great job of tracking the ball over his shoulder, but also makes sure to extend out to catch the ball away from his body. He possesses an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, but is a coachable kid who does all the little things as well.

Once reeling in the catch, Mallory wastes no times getting his pads north and south to advance up the field. He does a good job of pumping his legs and playing with effort, so arm tackles rarely have an impact. Mallory is very smooth and complete as a player, but must pack on weight and get stronger. Mallory is also a go-to option in the red zone with his ability to time his jump and high-point the ball.

Mallory has an outstanding frame, and should really expand once diving into a college strength and conditioning program. Mallory has the size, speed and potential to make a big-time impact down in Coral Gables.

This is a young man who is typically too athletic for linebackers, and obviously too big for defensive backs.

Mallory joins the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, who now holds 18 commitments for the class of 2018.