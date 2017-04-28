Who were the biggest winners from the first round of the NFL Draft? How about losers? Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora and Brady Quinn discuss.
USA Today Images
NFL Draft: First round winners and losers
Scout Top Stories
Cleveland Takes Myles Garrett No. 1 OverallAfter weeks of speculation, the Browns made it official as they selected defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A & M with the overall No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
The OBRYesterday at 9:02 AM
From HS To The NFL: Leonard FournetteScout digs through the archives to bring you the tape, evaluation and recruitment of LSU running back and NFL hopeful Leonard Fournette.
Scout CFBWednesday at 7:07 PM
From HS To The NFL: Myles GarrettScout digs through the archives to bring you the tape, evaluation and recruitment of Texas A&M defensive end and NFL hopeful Myles Garrett
Scout CFBWednesday at 6:40 PM
Giants select Evan Engram with No. 23 pickThe New York Giants selected Ole Miss product Evan Engram, with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
The Giants BeatYesterday at 8:37 PM
Jarrad Davis to the Lions in the first roundWith the 21st pick of the first round, the Detroit Lions selected Florida’s middle linebacker Jarrad Davis.
Fightin GatorsYesterday at 7:59 PM