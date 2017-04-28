USA Today Images

NFL Draft: First round winners and losers

Who were the biggest winners from the first round of the NFL Draft? How about losers? Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora and Brady Quinn discuss.


Who were the biggest winners from the first round of the NFL Draft? How about losers? Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora and Brady Quinn discuss.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Cleveland Takes Myles Garrett No. 1 Overall

After weeks of speculation, the Browns made it official as they selected defensive end Myles Garrett from Texas A & M with the overall No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft


by Fred Greetham
The OBR
Yesterday at 9:02 AM

From HS To The NFL: Leonard Fournette

Scout digs through the archives to bring you the tape, evaluation and recruitment of LSU running back and NFL hopeful Leonard Fournette.


by Kevin Wade
Scout CFB
Wednesday at 7:07 PM

From HS To The NFL: Myles Garrett

Scout digs through the archives to bring you the tape, evaluation and recruitment of Texas A&M defensive end and NFL hopeful Myles Garrett


by Kevin Wade
Scout CFB
Wednesday at 6:40 PM

Giants select Evan Engram with No. 23 pick

The New York Giants selected Ole Miss product Evan Engram, with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.


by Alexander Wilson
The Giants Beat
Yesterday at 8:37 PM

Jarrad Davis to the Lions in the first round

With the 21st pick of the first round, the Detroit Lions selected Florida’s middle linebacker Jarrad Davis.


by Bob Redman
Fightin Gators
Yesterday at 7:59 PM