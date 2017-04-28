USA Today Images

NFL Draft: Which college conferences dominated the first round?

Barton Simmons of 247Sports breaks down which collegiate conferences had the most players selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Best Available Players Headed into 2nd Round

Rob Rang joins Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora and Pete Prisco have the latest on players available heading into day 2 of the NFL Draft.


by Staff
Scout
5:05 AM

NFL Draft: First round winners and losers

Who were the biggest winners from the first round of the NFL Draft? How about losers? Nick Kostos, Pete Prisco, Jason La Canfora and Brady Quinn discuss.


by Staff
Scout
3:53 AM

Falcons Trade up for Takkarist McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons made a trade with the San Francisco 49ers to address one of their biggest needs.


by Scott Kennedy
Falcon Insider
4:39 AM

Steelers Draft T.J. Watt

The Steelers grabbed their young pass-rusher in the first round of last night's draft, T.J. Watt


by Jim Wexell
Steel City Insider
Yesterday at 9:10 PM

Tre'Davious White selected by Buffalo Bills

LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White became the third Tiger taken in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Buffalo Bills selected him.


by Billy Embody
Tiger Blitz
Yesterday at 9:00 PM