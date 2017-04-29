USA Today Images

NFL Draft: Biggest surprises from rounds two and three

Hana Ostapchuk, D.J. Williams and Luke Rodgers break down the biggest surprises from day 2 of the NFL Draft

Hana Ostapchuk, D.J. Williams and Luke Rodgers break down the biggest surprises from day 2 of the NFL Draft

Scout Top Stories

Which conferences dominated rounds 2 and 3?

Barton Simmons breaks down strong performances from collegiate conferences in the NFL Draft for rounds two and three.


by Staff
Scout
4:19 AM

Fantasy Football takeaways from rounds 2 & 3

CBS Sports Fantasy Football experts Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg provide their analysis from the second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft.


by Staff
Scout
4:22 AM

Air Force, Navy Advance New 6th-Gen Fighter

The Pentagon's 6th Generation Fighter may be stealthy and will likely have next-generation computers, electronic warfare technology, speed, weapons and sensors


by Kris Osborn
Warrior
Yesterday at 8:27 PM

Who Are the Top 10 Militaries in the World?

Each year, the website Global Firepower ranks countries in what they call the “global firepower index,” a ranking of the world’s 126 most powerful militaries.


by We Are the Mighty
Warrior
Yesterday at 8:07 AM

Which conferences dominated the first round?

Barton Simmons of 247Sports breaks down which collegiate conferences had the most players selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 5:36 AM