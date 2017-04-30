USA Today Images

NFL Draft grades

The Draft is over and the grades are in. Check out how Rob Rang thinks each team did in this year's NFL Draft.

Full NFL Draft Grades

Scout Top Stories

NFL Draft: Winners and Losers

Nick Kostos, Brady Quinn, D.J. Williams and Pete Prisco break down the biggest winners and losers from this year's NFL Draft.


by Staff
Scout
4:18 AM

VIKINGS DRAFT BOARD

The picks, reaction from players and Minnesota Vikings, analysis, videos and more building throughout the draft.


by Tim Yotter
Viking Update
Yesterday at 4:00 PM

Browns happy with the way the draft went

The Browns drafted 10 players over the course of the three day NFL Draft, including three first-round picks


by Fred Greetham
The OBR
Yesterday at 2:24 PM

Denver Broncos 2017 Draft Board

As the Broncos make their picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, we're tracking them all, putting them all in one place for our readers.


by Mile High Huddle
Mile High Huddle
Yesterday at 12:05 PM

Packers Get Biegel, Watt’s Sidekick

The Green Bay Packers got a badly needed outside linebacker to lead off Saturday, taking Wisconsin's Vince Biegel to open the fourth round.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
Yesterday at 9:10 AM