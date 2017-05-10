2017 Fantasy Football Primer

Are you ready for the 2017 Fantasy Football season? It can't come soon enough, right? This page is a hub where we both want to look forward towards 2017 but also look back at 2016.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL PRIMER

A look back to 2016 and a look ahead to the 2017 Fantasy Football season. First, let's review what was a wonderful (and for some not-so-wonderful) 2016 season. We will be adding content in the coming weeks to both review last year and provide expert insights for the 2017 season.

2017 Fantasy Football Articles & Analysis

Jamaal Charles a Fantasy Bust in Denver?
Analyzing The First Draft-N-Go of 2017!
Top 5 ReDraft Rookies
The NFL Draft From a Dynasty Perspective (Podcast)
Dalvin Cook Has Major Fantasy Potential
Bengals Pick RB Joe Mixon in NFL Draft
Chiefs Add RB Kareem Hunt
Most Improved Fantasy Players From Day 1 of Draft
Corey Davis First WR Taken in NFL Draft
Fournette, McCaffrey Land in Round 1
Martavis Bryant: A Hot Target Upon Return!
Adrian Peterson No Easy Fit in New Orleans

2016 Busts & Fallen Stars

Sometimes you misread a player's skill set or opportunity. Other times you simply get unlucky when a potential stud goes down with a prolonged injury. Lets look at some of the biggest busts and fallen stars from 2015.

BUSTS

QB Cam Newton
RB Todd Gurley
RB Jeremy Langford
WR Alshon Jeffery 
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Allen Robinson
TE Gary Barnidge 

FALLEN (INJURED) STARS

RB Adrian Peterson
RB Jamaal Charles
RB C.J. Anderson
WR Sammy Watkins 
WR Keenan Allen 
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Tyler Eifert 

COMING SOON!

2016 ALL-FANTASY TEAMS

You just never can tell with the NFL. All the research, strategy and preparation can never predict the unpredictable. Matt Ryan proved he is elite. Travis Kelce finished as the No. 1 tight end. Zeke produced eye-popping numbers. Melvin Gordon showed his true potential. Michael Thomas outproduced Brandin Cooks. What a time to be alive.

First Team

QB Aaron Rodgers
RB David Johnson
RB Ezekiel Elliott
WR Antonio Brown
WR Jordy Nelson
WR Mike Evans
TE Travis Kelce
K Matt Bryant
DEF Kansas City Chiefs

Second Team

QB Matt Ryan
RB Le'Veon Bell
RB LeSean McCoy
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
WR T.Y. Hilton
WR Julio Jones
TE Kyle Rudolph
K Justin Tucker
DEF Minnesota Vikings

Third Team

QB Drew Brees
RB DeMarco Murray
RB Devonta Freeman
WR Michael Thomas
WR Doug Baldwin
WR Davante Adams
TE Greg Olsen
K Adam Vinatieri
DEF Denver Broncos

Honorable Mentions

QB Andrew Luck
RB Melvin Gordon
RB Mark Ingram
WR Brandin Cooks
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Michael Crabtree
TE Jimmy Graham
K Caleb Sturgis
DEF Arizona Cardinals

2016 SLEEPERS BY POSITION

Connecting with the right sleepers requires research, decisiveness and a healthy amount of luck. Whether it was an overachievement, an injury leading to more playing time or emerging greatness, these are 2016's best sleepers.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott
Matt Ryan
Kirk Cousins
Tyrod Taylor
Marcus Mariota

Running Backs

Melvin Gordon
Jordan Howard
LeGarrette Blount
Jay Ajayi
Spencer Ware

Wide Receivers

Michael Thomas
Michael Crabtree
Tyreek Hill
Terrelle Pryor
Tyrell Williams

Tight Ends

Kyle Rudolph
Cameron Brate
Delanie Walker
Jack Doyle
Dennis Pitta

2017 RETIREMENTS

Every year, a few players decide to hang up their cleats and call it a career. However, there were a few surprise retirements at the end of the 2016-17 season and at least a few future Hall-of-Famers in this group. It's time to say goodbye to some of the most beloved players of this generation.

OFFENSE

QB Tony Romo
QB Jay Cutler
RB Justin Forsett
WR Percy Harvin
WR Andre Johnson
TE Jordan Cameron
T Doug Free
C Bryan Stork 

DEFENSE

DE DeMarcus Ware
DT Terrance Knighton 
LB Chad Greenway
LB A.J. Hawk
LB Stephen Tulloch
LB Zachary Orr
CB Bennett Okotcha 
CB Jerraud Powers 

OFFSEASON MOVEMENT BY POSITION

Free agency was absolutely crazy this season, with several players moving to different teams. Let's take a look at five players at each position who will no longer be wearing the same uniform in 2016! To see the complete lislt, click here!

Quarterbacks

Mike Glennon (TB to CHI) 
Brian Hoyer (CHI to SF)
Josh McCown (CLE to NYJ)
Geno Smith (NYJ to NYG)
Nick Foles (KC to PHI)

Running Backs

Jamaal Charles (KC to DEN)
Rex Burkhead (CIN to NE)
Eddie Lacy (GB to SEA)
Adrian Peterson (MIN to NO)
Latavius Murray (OAK to MIN)

Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks (NO to NE)
Brandon Marshall (NYJ to NYG)
Terrelle Pryor (CLE to WAS)
Alshon Jeffery (CHI to PHI)
DeSean Jackson (WAS to TB)

Tight Ends

Martellus Bennett (NE to GB)
Dwayne Allen (IND to NE)
Jared Cook (GB to OAK)
Julius Thomas (JAX to MIA)
Mychal Rivera (OAK to JAX)

RUNNING BACKS AGED 29+

Better to sell your shares of an aging RB before the wheels fall off entirely. That usually happens around age 29. This is a shortened list, the complete list can be found here(Note: Ages projected for September 1st, 2017.)

Frank Gore - Age 34
Darren Sproles - Age 34
Adrian Peterson - Age 32
Danny Woodhead - Age 32

Matt Forte - Age 31
Jonathan Stewart - Age 30
Jamaal Charles - Age 30
LeSean McCoy - Age 29

OVERUSED RUNNING BACKS

16 running backs have rushed more than 525 times in the past three seasons. These players could be at a higher risk for injury. This is a shortened list, the complete list can be found here.

DeMarco Murray
LaMar Miller
LeSean McCoy

Le'Veon Bell
Devonta Freeman
Mark Ingram


Third-Year Wide Receivers

There is a common belief among fantasy football players that most NFL wide receivers do not "break out" until their third year in the league. The complete list of third-year WRs can be found here.

Amari Cooper
Dorial Green-Beckham
Jamison Crowder
Devin Funchess

Stefon Diggs
Devante Parker
J.J. Nelson
Tyler Lockett

Top Dynasty Players By Position

We rank the top five rookies by position heading into the 2017 Fantasy Football season!

DYNASTY FOOTBALL CENTRAL

Quarterbacks

1. Deshaun Watson, HOU
2. Mitch Trubisky, CHI
3. Patrick Mahomes, KC
4. DeShone Kizer, CLE
5. Davis Webb, NYG

Running Backs

1. Leonard Fournette, JAX
2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN
4. Joe Mixon, CIN
5. Alvin Kamara, NO

Wide Receivers

1. Corey Davis, TEN
2. Mike Williams, LAC
3. John Ross III, CIN
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
5. Carlos Henderson, DEN

Tight Ends

1. O.J. Howard, TB
2. David Njoku, CLE
3. Evan Engram, NYG
4. Jordan Leggett, NYJ
5. Jake Butt, DEN

OFFSEASON VALUE TRACKER

Who's trending up and who's trending down since the start of the offseason? Let's find out!

VALUE UP

QB Eli Manning
QB Marcus Mariota
RB Paul Perkins
RB Frank Gore
WR Martavis Bryant 
WR Michael Thomas
TE Martellus Bennett

VALUE DOWN

RB Mark Ingram
RB Chris Ivory
RB Thomas Rawls
TE Cameron Brate
WR Tyrell Williams
RB Spencer Ware
RB Jeremy Hill 

2017 Fantasy Football Team Outlooks

Senior Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs provides detailed team outlooks for each NFL team heading into the 2017 season. Use these team previews to research every single Fantasy-relevant player in the NFL.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West
  Bills
  Ravens
  Texans
  Broncos
  Bengals
  Colts
  Chiefs
  Browns
  Jaguars
  Raiders
  Jets
  Steelers
  Titans
  Chargers

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West
  Cowboys
   Bears   Falcons   Cardinals
  Giants   Lions   Panthers   Rams
  Eagles
   Packers   Saints   49ers
  Redskins
   Vikings   Buccaneers   Seahawks

2017 Strength of Schedule

Scout's Strength of Schedule is an important tool in the arsenal of serious Fantasy Football drafters. By knowing what players have easier schedules, you'll be able to make the hard decisions between two players with similar skill sets. Our Strength of Schedule rankings are based on fantasy points (performance scoring) allowed by position. The chart below was built disregarding Week 17 since most Fantasy leagues end in Week 16. To view our Strength of Schedule tool and to sort by weeks or position, click here!

TEAM QB RB WR TE K DEF
MIN 1st 7th 1st 2nd 31st 6th
NO 2nd 16th 4th 4th 27th 4th
CHI 3rd 6th 3rd 5th 28th 20th
CAR 4th 3rd 5th 28th 20th 22nd
TB 5th 22nd 6th 12th 8th 10th
BAL 6th 10th 18th 1st 16th 21st
ATL 7th 20th 9th 20th 3rd 18th
SEA 8th 13th 2nd 22nd 4th 5th
NYJ 9th 2nd 23rd 10th 7th 17th
GB 10th 17th 17th 7th 26th 24th
DET 11th 19th 13th 18th 10th 15th
BUF 12th 8th 27th 6th 15th 13th
NE 13th 1st 25th 17th 9th 16th
PIT 14th 30th 20th 15th 30th 19th
TEN 15th 4th 19th 23rd 21st 8th
ARI 16th 15th 7th 24th 17th 3rd
JAX 17th 5th 16th 27th 11th 1st
CIN 18th 12th 26th 14th 14th 27th
NYG 19th 23rd 11th 25th 32nd 26th
CLE 20th 27th 24th 11th 13th 9th
DEN 21st 9th 28th 3rd 5th 30th
HOU 22nd 26th 10th 28th 23rd 11th
DAL 23rd 11th 14th 21st 22nd 25th
SF 24th 32nd 8th 32nd 12th 2nd
MIA 25th 29th 12th 31st 2nd 22nd
WAS 26th 28th 15th 30th 18th 28th
IND 27th 21st 21st 29th 25th 7th
PHI 28th 18th 22nd 16th 6th 12th
KC 29th 14th 30th 13th 19th 29th
LAR 30th 24th 31st 8th 20th 31st
LAC 31st 25th 32nd 9th 24th 32nd
OAK 32nd 31st 29th 19th 29th 27th

2017 Expert Insights Coming Soon Will Include

Sleepers 
Deep Sleepers 
Potential Busts 
Breakout Candidates 
Safe vs. Risky Picks 
Top Handcuffs 
Targets By Position 
Usage Reports 
And much, much more!

