Are you ready for the 2017 Fantasy Football season? It can't come soon enough, right? This page is a hub where we both want to look forward towards 2017 but also look back at 2016.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL PRIMER

A look back to 2016 and a look ahead to the 2017 Fantasy Football season. First, let's review what was a wonderful (and for some not-so-wonderful) 2016 season. We will be adding content in the coming weeks to both review last year and provide expert insights for the 2017 season.

Sometimes you misread a player's skill set or opportunity. Other times you simply get unlucky when a potential stud goes down with a prolonged injury. Lets look at some of the biggest busts and fallen stars from 2015.

BUSTS QB Cam Newton

RB Todd Gurley

RB Jeremy Langford

WR Alshon Jeffery

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Allen Robinson

TE Gary Barnidge FALLEN (INJURED) STARS RB Adrian Peterson

RB Jamaal Charles

RB C.J. Anderson

WR Sammy Watkins

WR Keenan Allen

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Tyler Eifert

COMING SOON! 2016 ALL-FANTASY TEAMS

You just never can tell with the NFL. All the research, strategy and preparation can never predict the unpredictable. Matt Ryan proved he is elite. Travis Kelce finished as the No. 1 tight end. Zeke produced eye-popping numbers. Melvin Gordon showed his true potential. Michael Thomas outproduced Brandin Cooks. What a time to be alive.

First Team QB Aaron Rodgers

RB David Johnson

RB Ezekiel Elliott

WR Antonio Brown

WR Jordy Nelson

WR Mike Evans

TE Travis Kelce

K Matt Bryant

DEF Kansas City Chiefs Second Team QB Matt Ryan

RB Le'Veon Bell

RB LeSean McCoy

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

WR T.Y. Hilton

WR Julio Jones

TE Kyle Rudolph

K Justin Tucker

DEF Minnesota Vikings Third Team QB Drew Brees

RB DeMarco Murray

RB Devonta Freeman

WR Michael Thomas

WR Doug Baldwin

WR Davante Adams

TE Greg Olsen

K Adam Vinatieri

DEF Denver Broncos Honorable Mentions QB Andrew Luck

RB Melvin Gordon

RB Mark Ingram

WR Brandin Cooks

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Michael Crabtree

TE Jimmy Graham

K Caleb Sturgis

DEF Arizona Cardinals

2016 SLEEPERS BY POSITION

Connecting with the right sleepers requires research, decisiveness and a healthy amount of luck. Whether it was an overachievement, an injury leading to more playing time or emerging greatness, these are 2016's best sleepers.

Quarterbacks Dak Prescott

Matt Ryan

Kirk Cousins

Tyrod Taylor

Marcus Mariota Running Backs Melvin Gordon

Jordan Howard

LeGarrette Blount

Jay Ajayi

Spencer Ware Wide Receivers Michael Thomas

Michael Crabtree

Tyreek Hill

Terrelle Pryor

Tyrell Williams Tight Ends Kyle Rudolph

Cameron Brate

Delanie Walker

Jack Doyle

Dennis Pitta

2017 RETIREMENTS Every year, a few players decide to hang up their cleats and call it a career. However, there were a few surprise retirements at the end of the 2016-17 season and at least a few future Hall-of-Famers in this group. It's time to say goodbye to some of the most beloved players of this generation. OFFENSE QB Tony Romo

QB Jay Cutler

RB Justin Forsett

WR Percy Harvin

WR Andre Johnson

TE Jordan Cameron

T Doug Free

C Bryan Stork DEFENSE DE DeMarcus Ware

DT Terrance Knighton

LB Chad Greenway

LB A.J. Hawk

LB Stephen Tulloch

LB Zachary Orr

CB Bennett Okotcha

CB Jerraud Powers

OFFSEASON MOVEMENT BY POSITION

Free agency was absolutely crazy this season, with several players moving to different teams. Let's take a look at five players at each position who will no longer be wearing the same uniform in 2016! To see the complete lislt, click here!

Quarterbacks Mike Glennon (TB to CHI)

Brian Hoyer (CHI to SF)

Josh McCown (CLE to NYJ)

Geno Smith (NYJ to NYG)

Nick Foles (KC to PHI) Running Backs Jamaal Charles (KC to DEN)

Rex Burkhead (CIN to NE)

Eddie Lacy (GB to SEA)

Adrian Peterson (MIN to NO)

Latavius Murray (OAK to MIN) Wide Receivers Brandin Cooks (NO to NE)

Brandon Marshall (NYJ to NYG)

Terrelle Pryor (CLE to WAS)

Alshon Jeffery (CHI to PHI)

DeSean Jackson (WAS to TB) Tight Ends Martellus Bennett (NE to GB)

Dwayne Allen (IND to NE)

Jared Cook (GB to OAK)

Julius Thomas (JAX to MIA)

Mychal Rivera (OAK to JAX)

RUNNING BACKS AGED 29+ Better to sell your shares of an aging RB before the wheels fall off entirely. That usually happens around age 29. This is a shortened list, the complete list can be found here. (Note: Ages projected for September 1st, 2017.) Frank Gore - Age 34

Darren Sproles - Age 34

Adrian Peterson - Age 32

Danny Woodhead - Age 32 Matt Forte - Age 31

Jonathan Stewart - Age 30

Jamaal Charles - Age 30

LeSean McCoy - Age 29 Think you’ve got what it takes to win the Fantasy Football World Championship? Think you’ve got what it takes to win the Fantasy Football World Championship? Click here to learn more and reserve your entry today! OVERUSED RUNNING BACKS

16 running backs have rushed more than 525 times in the past three seasons. These players could be at a higher risk for injury. This is a shortened list, the complete list can be found here.

DeMarco Murray

LaMar Miller

LeSean McCoy



Le'Veon Bell

Devonta Freeman

Mark Ingram

OFFSEASON VALUE TRACKER

Who's trending up and who's trending down since the start of the offseason? Let's find out! VALUE UP QB Eli Manning

QB Marcus Mariota

RB Paul Perkins

RB Frank Gore

WR Martavis Bryant

WR Michael Thomas

TE Martellus Bennett VALUE DOWN RB Mark Ingram

RB Chris Ivory

RB Thomas Rawls

TE Cameron Brate

WR Tyrell Williams

RB Spencer Ware

RB Jeremy Hill 2017 Fantasy Football Team Outlooks Senior Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs provides detailed team outlooks for each NFL team heading into the 2017 season. Use these team previews to research every single Fantasy-relevant player in the NFL. AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West Bills Ravens Ravens Texans Texans Broncos Broncos Dolphins Bengals Bengals Colts Colts Chiefs Chiefs Patriots Browns Browns Jaguars Jaguars Raiders Raiders Jets Steelers Steelers Titans Titans Chargers Chargers NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West Cowboys Cowboys Bears Falcons Cardinals Giants Lions Panthers Rams Eagles Eagles Packers Saints 49ers Redskins Redskins Vikings Buccaneers Seahawks 2017 Strength of Schedule Scout's Strength of Schedule is an important tool in the arsenal of serious Fantasy Football drafters. By knowing what players have easier schedules, you'll be able to make the hard decisions between two players with similar skill sets. Our Strength of Schedule rankings are based on fantasy points (performance scoring) allowed by position. The chart below was built disregarding Week 17 since most Fantasy leagues end in Week 16. To view our Strength of Schedule tool and to sort by weeks or position, click here! TEAM QB RB WR TE K DEF MIN 1st 7th 1st 2nd 31st 6th NO 2nd 16th 4th 4th 27th 4th CHI 3rd 6th 3rd 5th 28th 20th CAR 4th 3rd 5th 28th 20th 22nd TB 5th 22nd 6th 12th 8th 10th BAL 6th 10th 18th 1st 16th 21st ATL 7th 20th 9th 20th 3rd 18th SEA 8th 13th 2nd 22nd 4th 5th NYJ 9th 2nd 23rd 10th 7th 17th GB 10th 17th 17th 7th 26th 24th DET 11th 19th 13th 18th 10th 15th BUF 12th 8th 27th 6th 15th 13th NE 13th 1st 25th 17th 9th 16th PIT 14th 30th 20th 15th 30th 19th TEN 15th 4th 19th 23rd 21st 8th ARI 16th 15th 7th 24th 17th 3rd JAX 17th 5th 16th 27th 11th 1st CIN 18th 12th 26th 14th 14th 27th NYG 19th 23rd 11th 25th 32nd 26th CLE 20th 27th 24th 11th 13th 9th DEN 21st 9th 28th 3rd 5th 30th HOU 22nd 26th 10th 28th 23rd 11th DAL 23rd 11th 14th 21st 22nd 25th SF 24th 32nd 8th 32nd 12th 2nd MIA 25th 29th 12th 31st 2nd 22nd WAS 26th 28th 15th 30th 18th 28th IND 27th 21st 21st 29th 25th 7th PHI 28th 18th 22nd 16th 6th 12th KC 29th 14th 30th 13th 19th 29th LAR 30th 24th 31st 8th 20th 31st LAC 31st 25th 32nd 9th 24th 32nd OAK 32nd 31st 29th 19th 29th 27th 2017 Expert Insights Coming Soon Will Include