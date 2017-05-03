Looks like this Florida Gators special teamer is ready for the season to start. An 81-yard field goal is impressive by itself but Eddy Pineiro went even further, wearing full pads.
Eddy Pineiro
WATCH: Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro drills 81-yard field goal at practice
