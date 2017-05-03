Eddy Pineiro

WATCH: Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro drills 81-yard field goal at practice

Looks like this Gators special teamer is ready for the season to start. An 81-yard field goal is impressive by itself but Eddy Pineiro went even further, wearing full pads.

Looks like this Florida Gators special teamer is ready for the season to start. An 81-yard field goal is impressive by itself but Eddy Pineiro went even further, wearing full pads.

Scout Top Stories

LISTEN: Gut Reaction — Jamaal Charles' Impact

Chad Jensen and Nick Kendell break down the Denver Broncos signing four-time Pro Bowl running back, and Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading rusher, Jamaal Charles. What does the…


by Chad Jensen
Mile High Huddle
Yesterday at 7:20 PM

A's prospect Casey Thomas passes away at 24

Oakland A's prospect Casey Thomas passed away unexpectedly in Phoenix at the age of 24.


by Melissa Lockard
Oakland Clubhouse
Yesterday at 11:09 AM

6 Longhorns Get Shot At Playing In NFL

Six Longhorns will continue their journey in the National Football League, signing undrafted free agent deals and accepting invites to mini-camp tryouts.


by Taylor Estes
Horns Digest
Yesterday at 2:29 PM

Conley Won’t Face Discipline From NFL

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley will not be disciplined by the NFL for sexual-assault allegations.


by Ryan McGlade
Buckeye Sports
Yesterday at 1:06 PM

Peterson willing to share, teach with Saints

Adrian Peterson will be joining his first NFL team not named the Minnesota Vikings.


by Tim Yotter
Viking Update
Yesterday at 12:33 PM